Hammed Ali Customs redeploys 8 ACG, 238 Deputy Comptrollers

Nigerian Customs has redeployed top officers that include eight Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) and 238 Deputy Comptrollers.

A major shakeup in the Nigeria Customs Service has seen the redeployment of eight Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) and 238 Deputy Comptrollers.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the redeployment was approved by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) with an order of immediate effect.

Affected is Wale Adeniyi, a Deputy Comptrollers of Customs and Service Public Relations Officer, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah on Tuesday, the Nigeria Customs Service reportedly explained that the move is meant to strengthen operations and reposition the Service to meet the challenges of the New Year 2017.

It further pointed out that the ACGs affected include Charles Edike who was moved from Zone A to the Human Resource Development (HRD), Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B, Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement, and Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D.

Others include Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex, FTZ, & I I), Monday Abueh from Excise, FTZ, & I.I. to Zone A, Umar Sanusi from the Headquarter (HQ) to Zone C, and Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ.

Meanwhile the Customs boss has charged the officers who are reporting in their new Zones and Commands as well as all officers and men of the Service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of government's fiscal policy.

In October 2016, 29 senior officers of the Nigerian Customs were sacked for alleged corrupt practices.

