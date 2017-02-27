Hajj Kaduna Govt says intending pilgrims must attend enlightenment programme

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board is to exclude intending pilgrims that failed to attend Hajj Enlightenment Programmes from performing this year’s Hajj exercise.

The Public Relations Officer of Board, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi, said this on Monday in Kaduna.

According to Abdullahi, the Director-General, Bureau of Interfaith, Namadi Musa, made the remark while addressing intending pilgrims at the weekend.

He said the state government would soon exclude names of absentees’ intending pilgrims in this year’s Hajj list.

Musa said the Hajj enlightenment programmes was aimed at teaching intending pilgrims how to perform the Hajj exercise in line with the teaching of the Qur’an and the practices of Prophet Muhammad.

He decried how intending pilgrims paid millions of naira to go to Hajj without knowing the basics of Hajj exercise and also not ready to learn.

The director-general urged intending pilgrims to acquire Islamic knowledge.

According to him, it is only through Islamic knowledge that Hajj would be accepted.

He commended the Islamic scholars for their efforts and determination toward educating the intending pilgrims.

Musa visited Intending Pilgrims Enlightenment Centres at Zones I & II to ascertain the level of participation by intending pilgrims in the weekly enlightenment programme.