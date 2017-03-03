Ben Ayade Cross River Governor celebrates 49th birthday with refugees

The First Lady of Cross River state, , Dr. Linda Ayade, also donated 500 insecticide nets to the elated refugees.

Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade play

Governor Ben Ayade

The Governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade has fulfilled the promise which he made to Bakassi returnees sometime ago.

The Governor celebrated his 49th birthday with the refugees, with other dignitaries in attendance.

On February 25, 2017, Ayade, while commissioning 5,000 units of two bedroom flats for the refugees, promised to return to their camp and celebrate his birthday.

According to Punch, the Governor also donated food and support materials to the refugees.

In turn, the elated IDPs treated Ayade to various displays to make the day exciting.

The refugees also slaughtered a goat, roasted and served the Governor and his guests.

The First Lady of Cross River state, Dr. Linda Ayade, through her pet project, Mediatrix Development Foundation, also donated 500 insecticide nets to the refugees.

Prof. Ben Ayade was born on March 2, 1968 and he became the Governor of Cross River on May 29,2015.

