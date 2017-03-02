Ben Ayade Cross River Governor wants FG to revisit 2014 conference report

Ayade noted that the 2014 conference was made up of Nigerians with proven integrity from all professional backgrounds.

  • Published:
Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade play

Governor Ben Ayade

(Guardian)

In Cross River Governor Ben Ayade inaugurates the 'Calabar Municipal Garden'
Ayade Gov appoints 1,106 political appointees to alleviate poverty
Ayade Gov's ex-aide says 1,106 political appointees are unnecessary
Ben Ayade Governor inaugurates 2016 Calabar Carnival village
Ben Ayade Is Cross River governor planning to join APC?
Ben Ayade Supreme Court dismisses suit seeking to sack Governor
Ben Ayade Supreme Court upholds governor’s election victory
Linda Ayade Cross River's first lady partners fashion designers in brand marketing

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to revisit the report of the 2014 National Conference as part of efforts to address some election challenges in Nigeria.

The governor said this during the South South Public hearing on Constitutional and Electoral Reform organised by the Electoral Reform Committee in Calabar.

Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, noted that the 2014 conference was made up of Nigerians with proven integrity from all professional backgrounds.

“The conference had people of proven integrity and they came out with a very good document, please ensure that you consult it,” he said.

According to him, the 2014 conference report contains most of the terms of reference of the present electoral reform committee.

The governor also called for the adoption of simultaneous accreditation and voting system which was experimented during the 2016 elections in Edo and Ondo states, to avoid loss of time during elections.

Ayade said that measures must be put in place to discourage politicians from jumping from one party to another arbitrarily.

He also recommended a two-party system, where the parties had strong ideologies, for the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ken Nnamani, in his remark, said the committee was in the zone as part of its wider consultation to seek contributions from the public on the way forward for Nigeria’s electoral system.

He acknowledged the recommendations of similar committees in the past, but said that every system was prone to improvement until a perfect one was put in place.

Nnamani described election as the live wire of any democracy, urging people of the zone to come forward and make their contributions for the advancement of the nation’s democracy and good governance.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, said the essence of setting up the electoral reform committee was to provide good governance.

ALSO READ: God called me to govern Cross River - Governor Ayade says

“We cannot provide good governance if our electoral system is still weak, ‘’ he said.

Mallami, who was represented by Mr Okoi Obla, a Special Adviser to the Minister, said the Federal Government was committed to carrying out far-reaching reforms in the public service, to ensure accountability and the rule of law.

Politicians, opinion leaders and other members of the public attended the forum.

Image
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Salamatu Al-makura (M) presenting food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area of the state on Thursday 
  • Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele inspecting a rice farm in Obudu, Cross River on Thursday 
  • From left: Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele; and Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, during inspection tour of farm centres in Obudu area of Cross River on Thursday 
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ganiyu Johnson; Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State; and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowoshe, during an inspection tour of Projects at Irede Road in Oriade Local Council Development Area by Gov. Ambode in Lagos State on Thursday 
  • From left: Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mr Sanya Omirin (L), receiving a souvenir from Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers during the visit of members of the commission to the Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Board of Trustees of Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Mrs Ifeoma Idigbe; Chairperson of WIMBIZ Conference Committee, Prof. Joy Ogwu; Chairperson, WIMBIZ, Aishah Ahmad; Chairman, Practoil Ltd., Hadjia Bola Shagaya; and Chairman and Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru, at the 15th Annual Conference of Women in Management Business and Public Service, in Lagos on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Board of Trustees of Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), Mrs Ifeoma Idigbe; Chairperson of WIMBIZ Conference Committee, Prof. Joy Ogwu; Chairperson, WIMBIZ, Aishah Ahmad; Chairman, Practoil Ltd., Hadjia Bola Shagaya; and Chairman and Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Ibru, at the 15th Annual Conference of Women in Management Business and Public Service, in Lagos on Thursday 
  • From left: Charmin, Petdrill Development Company Ltd., Chief Daniel Ogwilaya; former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Hamisu Gambo; and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boro, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • Deputy Director of Marine Service, Nigerian Navy (NN), Navy Capt. Jimi Adesanya; Deputy Naval Provost Marshal, NN, Commodore Jobson Jaja; and Guest Speaker, Mr Aviad Marco, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Commissioner for Youth Development in Bayelsa, Chief Cocodia Collins; Deputy Head of Mission, the Embassy of Israel in Nigeria, Mr Nadav Goren; and Guest Speaker, Mr Aviad Marco, at the Homeland and Cyber Security Conference Sensitisation Dinner, organised by the Embassy of Israel and Federal Ministry of Interior, in Abuja on Thursday  
  • From right: Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Sidi; member of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Kabiru Gaya; and Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdull-Aziz Nyako, greeting children of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) during their visit to IDPs Camp at Damare, Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 
  • Children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) display the school bags presented to them during the visit of the Senate Committee on Special Duties and Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Sidi to the IDPs Camp at Damare, Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presents souvenirs to the President Emeritus of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Kimse Okoko (L) and President of INC, Charles Piriye-Harry, during a solidarity visit by the National Executive Council of Ijaw National Congress to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From left: Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Abdull-Aziz Nyako; a member of the committee, Sen. Kabiru Gaya; and the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, Muhammad Sidi, chatting with pupils during their visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp at Damare at Yola in Adamawa on Thursday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Xenophobia TUC accuse SA govt, security agencies of targeting Nigeriansbullet
3 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London...bullet

Local

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki Senate President pledges partnership with media for sustenance of democracy
Minister for Power, Works, & Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola
Fashola FEC approves N701b payment assurance guarantee for GENCOs - Minister reveals
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Osinbajo Acting President to visit Akwa Ibom Thursday
Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode Court to decide whether to recuse from ex-minister’s trial March 16