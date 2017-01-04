Goodluck Jonathan Security operatives reportedly raid ex-President's in-law's home

The home of one of the brothers of ex-First lady, Patience Jonathan, in Abuja has been reportedly raided by security operatives.
According to a recent report by Premium Times, the security operatives reportedly besieged a residence in Maitama belonging to one of the ex-President's brother-in-law on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2016.
It was also reported that though the Abuja police command denied being aware of the operation, security sources and sources close to ex-President Jonathan confirmed that police officers in uniform carried out the raid.
The raid, it was further reported, saw the security operatives searching all the rooms in the house.
While the alleged owner of the property was said to be out of the FCT, it was alleged that he got the house from his sister, Patience Jonathan.
ALSO READ: The drama continues as EFCC freezes Patience Jonathan's bank account
It should be noted that the ex-First Lady has been having a running battle with the EFCC over the ownership of a controversial $15 million.