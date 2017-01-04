Goodluck Jonathan Security operatives reportedly raid ex-President's in-law's home

There are reports that security operatives laid siege to the home of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's in-law home in Abuja.

According to a recent report by Premium Times, the security operatives reportedly besieged a residence in Maitama belonging to one of the ex-President's brother-in-law on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2016.

It was also reported that though the Abuja police command denied being aware of the operation, security sources and sources close to ex-President Jonathan confirmed that police officers in uniform carried out the raid.

The raid, it was further reported, saw the security operatives searching all the rooms in the house.

While the alleged owner of the property was said to be out of the FCT, it was alleged that he got the house from his sister, Patience Jonathan.

ALSO READ: The drama continues as EFCC freezes Patience Jonathan's bank account