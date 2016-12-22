Home > Local >

Goodluck Jonathan :  I am under pressure to contest for presidency in 2019

Goodluck Jonathan I am under pressure to contest for presidency in 2019

GEJ said this while addressing some of his kinsmen who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home.

  • Published:
Former President Goodluck Jonathan play

Former President Goodluck Jonathan

(AFP/File)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that he is under pressure to contest for presidency in 2019.

According to Daily Post, GEJ said he has been receiving calls from people across Nigeria to run in 2019.

The former President said this while addressing some of his kinsmen who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

Reports also say chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been calling on GEJ to become the party’s flag bearer in 2019.

According to the party's chieftains, it was PDP that failed the 2015 general election and not the former President.

ALSO READ: 'I conceded defeat to avoid bloodshed,' GEJ

Former President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to President Buhari after the 2015 election results were announced.

On Thursday, November 17, 2016, residents of Sokoto state gave the former President a rousing welcome when he paid a condolence visit to the Dasuki family.

Reports say most of them carried placards with inscriptions saying ‘Come back Baba Jonathan’.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

