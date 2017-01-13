Godwin Obaseki Governor inaugurates 6 SEEFOR projects in Edo

The governor solicited more commitment from communities to ensure sustainable development.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Friday in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area inaugurated six projects executed by the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR).

The governor, represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr Taiwo Akerele, solicited more commitment from communities to ensure sustainable development.

The governor said that the projects were executed via counterpart funding from the state government, international partners and the community.

According to him, the government is partnering with the UN, World Bank and other development partners to assist with resources through counterpart funding.

“What we have witnessed today is a replication of what is happening across the state.

“For us to continue to attract development, every community in the state must be organised and have a Community Development Association.

“They must have a community development account where resources can be pooled  to support developmental projects such as that of World Bank, EU and other developmental agencies.

“This is so because when communities contribute in project execution, they will  own the  protect and as such protect it,” he said.

In his remark, the Head of Administration, Akoko-Edo Local Government, Dr Sunday Iyerumoh, said the projects were laudable and showed the benefit of public private partnership.

Iyerumoh said that some individuals paid counterpart fund on behalf of their communities.

“We know that the government alone cannot provide all the needs of its people.

“We are seeing the dividend of cooperation and I am using this opportunity to solicit the support of groups, philanthropists and well spirited individuals to support the government in its developmental strides,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SEEFOR project is funded by the World Bank and European Union, expected to run for five year period in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers.

NAN also reports that that the projects inaugurated were a renovated block of six classrooms at Comprehensive High School, Igarra; a block of three classrooms at Opuze Primary school, and a 550-metre long asphalted Ashipa Street with drainages.

Others were  a 300 KVA transformer at Ogogoro Road, a rehabilitated 2.4 km Momodu Ajayi Road and street signs installed at Igarra.

