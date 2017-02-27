Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that God has been very partial to him.

OBJ said “God has been so partial to me by showing me much favour to achieve what I didn’t deserve. God has done for me much more than I deserve. I praise God and I thank God for this.”

Obasanjo said this at a thanksgiving service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) branch in Ogun state.

The ceremony was to mark the 80th birthday of the former Nigerian President coming up on March 5, 2017.

OBJ, as he is fondly called, also revealed that the Late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela encouraged him to run for President when he came out from prison.

The former President also said Reverend Desmond Tutu advised him to contest in the 1999 presidential election.

According to him, “ When I came out from prison for an offence I didn’t commit and people started putting pressure on me to be Nigeria’s President, I was confused but in that confusion I sought advice. I went first to Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. Mandela said Olu, whatever your instinct tells you, follow it.”

In his remarks, the Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun who was represented by his deputy, Yetunde Onanuga, said he is proud to have OBJ as a citizen of Ogun state, adding that he is an exemplary leader.

Olusegun Mathew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo was the President of Nigeria from May 1999 to May 2007.