Garba Shehu Presidential spokesman says Buhari did not clear Babachir Lawal of corruption

Garba Shehu said Buhari only acted based on the report of the Senate that indicted Lawal.

Garba Shehu play

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari

(Punch)

The controversy surrounding the allegations against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, keeps bringing up its smelly head.

This time, Garba Shehu, the media spokesman to Buhari has debunked claims that the President let the SGF off the hook.

According to Daily Post, Shehu said Buhari only acted based on the report of the Senate that indicted Lawal.

He said the President, in a letter asked the Senate to give the SGF a fair hearing with respect to the allegations levelled against him.

Reports say Lawal had complained to Buhari that the Senate did not give him and his company a fair hearing.

According to Shehu, “His(Buhari’s) letter to the senate did not dwell on whether the SGF was guilty or not guilty.

“What President Buhari has done is simply to act in a response to a report by the SGF, Babachir David Lawal, who insisted that he and the companies cited were not given a fair hearing by the National Assembly.

“President Buhari’s communication to Nigeria’s lawmakers was simply this: If the SGF was not given a fair hearing, can you now give him one?”

The Senate had earlier called for the resignation of Babachir Lawal, following allegations that he misused funds meant for the maintenance of IDPcamps.

