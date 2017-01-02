FRSC Agency confirms death of 3 in Lagos/Ibadan expressway accident

Clement Oladele has confirmed the death of three persons in an accident that occurred on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway on Monday.
FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sagamu.
He said that the accident could have been caused by overspeeding.
“The accident occurred around 2 pm and the rescue team were on ground to immediately manage the situation.
“The accident , which involved a black Honda CRV with registration number KRD 933DD and White Daf Trailer with registration number JJJ 107 XD, was caused by route violation and speed limit violation.
“The accident involved five persons, two male and three female, in which one male and one female got injured while one male and two female died, ” he said.
Oladele explained that both the injured and the dead were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.
The sector commander advised motorists to avoid speeding and also to obey traffic rules and regulations.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.