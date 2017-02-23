FRSC Agency arrests 54, convicts 51 in Jigawa

Ibezim said that the exercise was conducted in collaboration with the judiciary, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The FRSC in  Jigawa  on Thursday  said it arrested 54 traffic offenders and convicted 51 in a mobile court.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Angus Ibezim, said that the exercise, conducted on Wednesday, was part of the corps’ mandate to reduce Road Traffic Crashes to the barest minimum in Jigawa.

Ibezim said that the exercise was conducted in collaboration with the judiciary, police and the Nigeria  Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state.

He explained that the exercise focused on offences such as failure to install speed limiting device  as well as overloading, dangerous driving and seatbelt violation.

“At the end of the exercise, 54 offenders were arrested for different offences, out of which 51 were convicted and three were discharged,” he said.

Ibezim reiterated the resolve of the command to ensure the safety of lives and property of motorists and other road users in the state.

