FRSC :  306 Nigerians died in 'petrol tanker' accidents in 2016

Petroleum Tanker accident play

Petroleum Tanker accident

(YouTube)

Boboye Oyeyemi, Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps recently disclosed that no less than 306 persons lost their lives in 2016 as a result of Petroleum tanker accidents across the country.

Speaking at the flag off of the Special End of Year 2016 Patrol in Makurdi, Oyeyemi claimed that the losses from tanker crashes have been estimated to be causing the nation about N7billion annually.

Oyeyemi, who was represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Julius, enjoined all Nigerians and stakeholders to collaborate in reducing road accidents to the barest minimum. The FRSC also called on the Nigerian government to fix dilapidated roads in order to make them safer for travellers.

The Commandant, Nigeria Navy Provost and Regulating School, Commodore Suleman Bello who was also present in the flagging off, encourage road users to learn the strategy of sailors “by having it at the back of their minds that any driver involved in a crash is liable even if the driver of the other ill fated car caused the accident.

When this strategy is adopted our roads will be safer because all drivers will drive with care just like sailors do.”

Representing the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Toytange Akaagerger advised the close monitoring of commercial vehicle operators to ensure safe driving.

Written by Victor Agboga

Obalolu Davies

