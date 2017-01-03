Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has requested for the names of the beneficiaries of the N5000 stipend the President Muhammad buhari administration has reportedly started giving poor Nigeria.

The vocal governor reportedly challenged President Buhari to publish the names of the beneficiaries if truly the FG had distributed such funds since December 30, 2016.

Fayose, who claimed to have already started paying the poor residents of Ekiti the sum of N1000, said only All Progressive Congress-led states will publicly agree to the claims by he FG.

The governor went further to say no one in Ekiti has been a beneficiary of the fund even though the state was included as the first nine states to enjoy the facility.

In his words, he said: “A blind man will say it is when it gets into my mouth that I will say you are feeding me, not promises.”

He continued by saying the APC “should come to the reality that Nigerians are hungry and also angry and that Nigerians are no longer interested in empty promises.”

He further accused the ruling party of focusing on 2019 rather than making the country better and said the project was a World Bank own with payment made since 2016.

“Federal government’s N5,000 payment to the poor was designed in a way that the state governors are also involved because they are to clear and present prospective beneficiaries before payments are made," Fayose said.

The FG on Monday, announced that it has started disbursing the N5000 monthly stipend to one million poor and most vulnerable Nigerians through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes (SIP).