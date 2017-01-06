Fayose Governor slams Buhari for diversion of flights

The Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose has slammed the Buhari led administration over what he termed its knee-jerk reaction to solving issues.

According to Daily Post, Fayose criticised the government’s decision to divert flights from the Abuja Airport, to the Kaduna Airport.

The Federal Government had earlier announced that it will be carrying out repairs on the Abuja Airport and instructed airlines to use the Kaduna Airport during the period of the repairs.

According to Fayose, the Buhari administration always acts before consulting stakeholders on important issues.

He also said “They act before they think and they take decisions before consulting critical stakeholders. That way, they always end up putting the cart before the horse. That is how they have messed up the economy and now have brought unprecedented grief, misery, poverty and suffering on Nigerians.”

Fayose said “This same Kaduna is where Shiites waylaid a whole Chief of Army Staff; the crisis created is yet to abate as the Shiites continue to defy the authorities to mount public protests.

“This is the same Kaduna where over a thousand citizens have been slaughtered like rams and the FG has not brought a single of the murderers to book. The situation in southern Kaduna and in other parts remains as tense as ever.

“This is the same Kaduna-Abuja death-trap of a road where a sitting Minister of the Federal Republic, his wife and son lost their lives in a road mishap. This is the same Kaduna-Abuja road where a Minister and her husband were kidnapped in broad daylight.

“It is also on this same road that an Army officer was butchered; where herdsmen parade their herds in broad daylight causing avoidable accidents and other inconveniences to travellers. This is the same road where Boko Haram and other criminally-minded hoodlums operate at will.”

“We will lose business to neighbouring countries; a government that is parroting diversification of the economy will lose non-oil revenue.

“An aviation sector that is in crisis before will have its situation worsened. Expect more jobs to be lost in that sector, further worsening the alarming unemployment problem in the country,” he added.

The Ekiti Governor also called on the Federal Government to convene an aviation stakeholders meeting.