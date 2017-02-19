Fashola Minister blames pipeline vandals for drop in power generation

The minister stressed that acts of vandalism on the gas pipelines in Edo state was majorly responsible for the current drop in power generation.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Minister for Power, Works And Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has blamed Nigeria’s recent drop in power generation, on pipeline vandals.

Fashola made this known during an inspection of a road project in Benin City, Edo State.

The minister stressed that acts of vandalism on the gas pipelines at the Ihovbor Power Plant in Edo state was majorly responsible for the current drop in power generation.

There is about 3,000 mw of power that is not available because of vandalisation, that is not helpful to the country.

“If we add that 3,000 mw to the 4,000mw we have, then we get to 7,000 mw- that is the kind of progress needed,” he stated.

Fashola also spoke on reforms that would ameliorate power failure and the general living standards of Nigerians saying the nation’s current power generation will rise to 6,000 megawatts if the damaged oil pipelines in the Niger delta are restored.

