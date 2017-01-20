Nigeria’s immediate ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, has visited elder statesman, Olusegun Obasanjo in his Ibogun residence.

According to multiple reports, Jonathan, who was allegedly invited for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th American president was spotted with the former President on Friday, January 20, 2017.

It was further reported that Jonathan visited Obasanjo, at his residence at noon and was received by community leaders, members of the Ibogun community.

The two ex-Presidents reportedly went into a closed door meeting, which had in attendance former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and others.

ALSO READ: OBJ says Jonathan paid people to attack him

The ex-Presidents have not been on good terms since the Jonathan's administration and during the last general election.