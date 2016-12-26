Home > Local >

El-Rufai :  Group accuses Governor of planning to eliminate the people of Southern Kaduna

This is coming on the heels of an attack on Goska village that left over 27 people dead.

The Southern Kaduna Awareness Group ( SKAG) has accused the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of planning to eliminate people of Southern Kaduna.

This is coming on the heels of an attack on Goska village that left over 27 people dead and properties destroyed.

SKAG also wondered how the attackers could come to their village and have a field day, despite reports that 500 troops were deployed to their domain.

According to Daily Post, the spokesman of the group, Major Ephraim Kukazan (Rtd.) accused El-Rufai of having a hand in the attack.

Kukazan said “We want to use this medium to call on the nation and the international community to be aware that a grand plan for genocide and total annihilation of Southern Kaduna people is going on right now. We are calling on the sons and daughters of Southern Kaduna to arise in prayers to the heavens until God’s hand is stretch against our enemies.

” While it is clear to us now that, despite the 500 troops said to have been detail to maintain peace in our area, our enemies were allow access to come and destroy our village, kill our people and loot our property, is evidence enough that, there was collaboration between the government and the security operatives else how can one explain what happen in Goska village?

“Armed security men were deployed to Kafanchan to ensure safety, calmness and protection of lives and properties, but this community was left all through the night at the mercies of unarmed vigilantes who couldn’t do anything with the enemy whose quiver is full of sophisticated weapons.

“Lives were lost, we have recorded 27, properties burnt and looted. We are going to use all legitimate means to support and encourage our people. The government imposed 24hour curfew almost a week ago only for our enemies to be allowed to have a field day to attack us at the watch of these security operatives.

“This evil was planned long ago, the government is aware of the plan, we have informed them both at the state and federal but nothing was done about it. When we raise to defend ourselves, the government send security operatives, not to maintain peace but to aid our enemies as the attack in Goska village now suggested.”

You will recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently endorsed a 24-hour curfew on Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a Local Government areas of Kaduna State following reports of violence.

