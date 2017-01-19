The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Lamido Sanusi II has appealed to philanthropists seeking to build mosque to dump the idea and educate the girl child in the state.

The former CBN governor made this remark on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at a financial conference in Kano.

Sanusi said it was not a coincidence that the Northwest region is the most backward in almost all indices of human development.

In his words: “I’m just tired of people coming to me to say I want to build a new mosque. You know, we keep building mosques and our daughters are illiterate. So, my appeal is that if you really want to help Kano, don’t come to me with a request to build a N300 million mosque because I have enough mosques everywhere. And if I don’t have a mosque, I’ll build it myself. If you really want to help, go and educate a girl child in the village.

“It is not a mere coincidence that this is where you have the highest levels of illiteracy, early marriage, divorce and the highest levels of domestic violence,” he said.

Proffering a solution to the decadence, the emir said to reverse these negative trends, there was a need to change the law and educate the children of the downtrodden.

“People need to understand that the law has to change. If you look at the medical data on maternal health, girls who get pregnant below the age of 15 are five times as likely to die as girls who get pregnant at the age of 20. Those who get pregnant under 18 are twice as likely to die as those who get pregnant at the age of 20. so its important that we look at this issue of early marriage.

“If you look at the statistics, 48 percent of girls from the age of 15 to 19 in northwestern Nigeria are married, but that’s not all, 75 percent of these girls cannot read and write. Imagine what society we are creating," he added.

He also said: “If you can get foundations to provide the funding and the government to focus on girl-child education, and change the law with the support of the scholars because that’s where the big problem is, then we should be able to address the issue.”

Sanusi said that the government should build more schools and provide teachers just as the private sector can also assist where the government lacks resources.