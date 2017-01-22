Diezani Alison-Madueke  Sagay reacts to ex-minister’s claim of innocence, says she should prepare for trial

  • Published:
Diezani Alison Madueke. play

Former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke.

(Sun News)

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has asked the former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alsion-Madueke to prepare for trial.

This is in reaction to a statement issued by the embattled former minister, who has been allegedly indicted in several corruption cases, saying she never stole from Nigeria.

Alsion-Madueke, in her statement, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is misleading.

The former minister also said President Buhari’s war on corruption is aimed at rubbishing the image of some select Nigerians.

According to Punch, Sagay said “She should reserve her energy for her trial. If a $153m was found in accounts linked to her and she was the minister selling oil on behalf of the government, one does not need to put two and two together.

“Her statement is premature; let her prepare it for her defence.

“I am sure you have watched the movie, ‘The Godfather’. The real godfather never shoots anyone by himself. All he needs to do is press a button and someone else will do it but that doesn’t mean that the murder cannot be traced to him. So, when Diezani’s trial begins, the truth will be made known.”

Also, the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu asked Alison-Madueke to come back to Nigeria and clear her name.

Okechukwu said “She was right when she said the money confiscated from her by the EFCC is not her money. Of course, it is not her money, it is the money which belong to the long-suffering Nigerian taxpayers which she took and converted to personal use.

“While in office as super minister, she never thought a day would come when she would be called to give account, but today, there are questions she does not have answers to. The EFCC is a legal entity set up by law. If tomorrow I leave office as DG VON and there is reason for the EFCC to investigate me, they will and I will not be hiding under any guise to escape justice.

“In 2013, money was voted and a ceremony was held by the (ex-President Goodluck) Jonathan administration that they were going to build three refineries, one in Bayelsa, one in Kogi and another place. Where are those refineries? Where is the money? Nigerians are wiser than before. All these sentiments won’t sit well with Nigerians any longer. She should return and help the EFCC recover what was stolen. ”

Diezani Alison-Madueke was elected as the first female President of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the 166th OPEC Ordinary meeting in Vienna on November 27, 2014.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

