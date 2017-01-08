Diezani Alison Madueke EFCC boss travels to London over properties linked to ex-minister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu has travelled to London to ascertain the authenticity of some properties linked to the ex minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to The Nation, a massive estate allegedly belonging to Alison-Madueke has also been discovered in an elite area in Bayelsa state.

Sources say the properties are located on Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Street, off Goodluck Jonathan Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Reports say the EFCC discovered the properties while they were carrying out investigations into the whereabouts of some funds that were unaccounted for during the ex-minister’s tenure.

A source also said “Following our obtaining a court order to recover some assets belonging to Diezani, we were able to gather intelligence which led to the location of the hidden estate in question in Bayelsa State.

ALSO READ: Why Diezani Alison Madueke was arrested

“Our operatives also conducted searches in some houses on the estate based on tip off on the ex-minister.

“We will follow due process in invoking the relevant laws on asset forfeiture on all the mansions in the estate.”