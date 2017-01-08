Diezani Alison Madueke EFCC boss travels to London over properties linked to ex-minister

The EFCC discovered the properties while they were carrying out investigations into the whereabouts of stolen funds.

  • Published:
Dieziani Alison-Madueke play

Former Petroleum Minister, Dieziani Alison-Madueke

(Hallmarknews)

Diezani Alison-Madueke EFCC to trace, seize ex-minister’s US properties
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu
Diezani EFCC arrests INEC Commissioner over ex-minister's alleged N23bn bribe
Obanikoro Ex-Minister is in big trouble again
N23B Diezani Bribe How ex-Minister shared taxpayer money to INEC officials
Jide Omokore Court grants Diezani's aide, four others bail
Diezani Alison-Madueke Court orders bank to hand over ex-minister's $153.3m to FG
Diezani Why $153M theft should make you very angry

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu has travelled to London to ascertain the authenticity of some properties linked to the ex minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to The Nation, a massive estate allegedly belonging to Alison-Madueke has also been discovered in an elite area in Bayelsa state.

Sources say the properties are located on Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Street, off Goodluck Jonathan Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Reports say the EFCC discovered the properties while they were carrying out investigations into the whereabouts of some funds that were unaccounted for during the ex-minister’s tenure.

A source also said “Following our obtaining a court order to recover some assets belonging to Diezani, we were able to gather intelligence which led to the location of the hidden estate in question in Bayelsa State.

ALSO READ: Why Diezani Alison Madueke was arrested

“Our operatives also conducted searches in some  houses on the estate based on tip off on the  ex-minister.

“We will follow due process in invoking the relevant laws on asset forfeiture on all the mansions in the estate.”

Diezani Alison-Madueke has however denied all the allegations of embezzlement levelled against her, saying she never stole from Nigeria while she was serving as minister.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari in a group photographs with Ambassadors-designate and other Government officials at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari in a group photographs with Ambassadors-designate and other Government officials at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (7th, R); United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), Filippo Grandi (7th, L) and other officials during the High Commissioner’s visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari with Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayodele Oke; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the opening of Induction Course for Newly Appointed Career Ambassadors, at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday  
  • The head of the sub-office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Maiduguri, Ceser Mbav Tshilomo (L) welcoming the UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, during his visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement in Borno, Prof. Babagana Umara (L) receiving the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), Filippo Grandi at the airport during his visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday  
  • Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (L) welcoming the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, during a reception in honour of Rangers Football Club in Enugu on Monday 
  • From left: Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar Iii; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Captain, Rangers Football Club of Enugu, Mr Okey Odita, during a reception in honour of Rangers Football Club of Enugu on Monday 
  • From left: UNHCR Regional Representative for West Africa Region, Liz Kpam Ahua; UNHCR Director for Africa Bureau at the headquarters in Geneva, Valentin Tapsoba, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, during a News Conference at the end of the High Commissioner’s three-day working visit to Nigeria, in Abuja on Monday 
  • The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi (R) interacting with a baby during his visit to Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) react during the visit of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi to their Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • From left: Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Nigeria, Angele Dikongue-Atangana; Borno Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Prof. Babangana Umara; and the UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, during Grandi's visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) fetch pipe-borne water during the visit of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi to their Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri on Sunday 
  • Members of Adamawa branch of Association of Nigerian Architectural Professionals (ANAP) and pupils of Low Cost Primary School, Yola planting trees to mark the end of year’s school programme on Monday 
  • From left: The chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, Bro. Felix Obuah; former Governor of Rivers, Sir Celestine Omehia; Speaker, Rivers House of Assembly, Mr Dabo Adams; Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo; and Gov. Nyesom Wike, during a Thanksgiving Mass held by PDP after a successful Rivers Legislative Rerun Elections, in Port Harcourt on Sunday 
  • Chaplain of the Chaplaincy of the Catholic Institute of West Africa, Rev. Mosgnr Pius Kii, praying for Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a Thanksgiving Mass held by People’s Democratic Party after a successful Rivers Legislative Rerun Elections, in Port Harcourt on Sunday 
  • From left: Member of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Mr Chukwura James-Udeli; Mr James Yakubu; Mr Charles Etuk and Mr Suleiman Aoguna, during “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. 
  • Representative of the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Bode Durotoye (R) ready to tee-off during the “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. With him are Chairman, Grassroots Sports Festival, Mr Awgelo Peter-Elosia (M) and a golfer, Mr Lanre Shittu. 
  • Guest Lecture, Prof. Obinna Onjekwe; Acting Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Prof. Echezona Ezeanolue; and Director of Public Health and representative of the Minister of Health, Dr Evelyn Ngige, at the 2ND Annual Primary Health Care Service Lecture organised by NPHCDA in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of State for Budget, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau, during the Public Presentation of the 2016 Budget Proposal tagged: 'Budget of Recovery and Growth', at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazau; Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; and Minister of Communication, Alhaji Abdur-Raheem Shittu, during the Public Presentation of the 2016 Budget Proposal tagged: 'Budget of Recovery and Growth', at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday  
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (M), presenting the ministry’s ‘Roadmap for the Growth and Development of the Nigerian Mining Industry’ during the end of year News Conference and Launch of Mining Implementation Strategy Team (MIST), in Abuja on Monday. With him is the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari (2nd, R); Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Sen. James Manager (2nd, L); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas; and Chairman, of MIST, Prof. Olugbenga Okunlola. 
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (L) at the commissioning of Surveillance Vehicles for Mines Officers Nationwide in Abuja on Monday 
  • Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, making a Public Presentation of the 2017 Budget Proposal tagged: ‘Budget of Recovery and Growth’, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, during the Public Presentation of the 2017 Budget Proposal tagged: ‘Budget of Recovery and Growth’, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday  
  • Members of the Distinguished Child's Lifestyle Initiative (DCLI) agitating for the protection of Child's Rights during the first convention of DCLI, in Lagos on Monday 
  • From left: Wife of the Governor of Bauchi state, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed receiving a UNICEF document from the Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Bauchi state, Dr Abdulai Kaikai, during a meeting at the UNICEF office in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Bauchi state, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed (M); Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Bauchi state, Dr Abdulai Kaikai (3rd, R) and others, after a meeting and presentation of UNICEF document to the Governor’S wife at the UNICEF office in Bauchi on Monday 
  • Tenants of Oyo State Government owned Agbowo Shopping Complex protesting over alleged continued closure of their shops by the State Government due to matters relating to renovation, in Ibadan on Monday  
  • Mr Yusuf Bashar, displaying some of the intercepted ammunitions concealed in two imported cars, in Lagos on Monday  
  • GOC, 3 Div. Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dauke (L) assisted by the Managing Director of Integrated Engineering Associates, Mr Hassan Kuliya, to decorate the newly promoted Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya with his new rank, during the decoration of newly promoted senior Military Officers in Jos on Monday 
  • From left: Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Ola-Makinde; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; wife of the Governor, Florence; President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Supo Ayokunle; General Evangelist, Christ Apostolic Church, Dr Kayode Abiara; and Anglican Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Archbishop Joseph Akinfenwa, at the 2016 Oyo State Christmas Carol and Thanksgiving Service, in Ibadan. 
  • Members of the Distinguished Child's Lifestyle Initiative (DCLI) cutting their first anniversary cake during the first convention of DCLI, in Lagos on Monday 
  • Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (5th, L); Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Abubakar Bwari (3rd, L); President of Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Sani (L); Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zanib Bagudu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas and others, during the commissioning of Surveillance Vehicles for Mines Officers Nationwide, in Abuja on Monday 
  • Participants at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s 2ND Annual Primary Health Care Service Lecture in Abuja on Monday 
  • Representative of the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Yakubu Gambo (L) with Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Anne Okonkwo, at the Joint National Project Steering Committee Meeting in Abuja on Monday 
  • A cross-section of State Commissioners for Education at the Joint National Project Steering Committee Meeting in Abuja on Monday  
  • Chairman, Grassroots Sports Festival, Mr Awgelo Peter-Elosia (R) presenting the Overall Winner’s trophy of the “Save the Lives” Charity Golf Tournament, Mr Oniyangi Suleiman (L), at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja. 
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Power and Head of the Advisory Power Team, Damilola Ogunbiyi; Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding, Chinedu Ugbo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Children at an exhibition after meeting with the North East Children/Winners of the 2016 Protecting Education Advocacy Challege at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 
  • Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority;(NCAA) Mr Multar Usman, Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and Chief of Staff to Minister of State for Aviation, Dr Ibrahim Idris at a News Conference on Aviation fuel crisis in Abuja on Monday 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with North East Children winners of the 2016 Protecting Education Advocacy Challenge after meeting with the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
3 Diezani Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Governor to sack some non-performing commissioners?