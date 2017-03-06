Customs Duty Nigerians seek Senate’s intervention on payment on old vehicles

The NCS, on Thursday, March 2, 2017, announced a one-month grace for all vehicle owners who hadn't paid duty to do so.

  • Published:
Hameed Ali play

Nigeria Customs Service boss, Hameed Ali

(Nigerian Watch)

In Kano Customs burns expired rice, computer scraps, others
Nigeria Customs Agency intercepts truck loaded with 661 pump action rifles
Hameed Ali Customs proposes N900bn revenue target for 2017
In Lagos Customs intercept cannabis valued at N250m from Ghana
Renegades 2 Customs officers declared wanted over seized rifles
Hameed Ali Day senators commanded customs boss to wear his uniform
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Agency seized goods worth N10bn in 2016
Nigeria Customs Service Agency grant vehicle owners 1 month to pay duty or face outright seizure

Nigerian car owners on Monday called for a reversal of a recent decision  of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to levy duty on old vehicles already in the country.

The vehicle owners in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) urged the Senate to review the new policy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCS on Thursday, March 2, 2017, announced a one-month grace for all Nigerian vehicle owners who had yet to pay duty to do so or face outright seizure.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), retired Col. Hameed Ali, had given a grace of one month from March 13 to April 12 for vehicle owners to pay  the appropriate duties on their vehicles.

Some vehicle owners, who spoke with a NAN correspondent, said that evasion of duty on vehicles was caused by corrupt Customs officials at the land borders.

Mrs Victoria Onohwakpo, a business woman, said that the decision of the Customs Service on payment of duty showed that the service was shifting its responsibility to Nigerians.

Onohwakpo said that it was the responsibility of Customs to ensure that duties were paid on all the vehicles that came through the land borders.

She said that since the Federal Government banned the importation of vehicles through the land borders, the new policy should start from 2017 and not on the old cars.

“How can a vehicle owner be using his car for over five years and one day you just come and seize it because duty has not been paid and threatening to prosecute the vehicle owner?

“I think that this decision by Customs will cause a panicky situation in the society because a lot has been going on lately in terms of security challenges.

“People will start using this opportunity to rob innocent Nigerians of those cars by claiming to be Customs officials on the road.

“This is how people’s vehicles will be seized.

“ I bought my car five years ago and it is now that the NCS is asking me to verify the authenticity of my Customs clearance and if I verify and it is fake; I will have to pay duty.

“How did vehicle importers succeed in bringing in these cars through the land borders, if not the fault of Customs?

“I think that the Senate should clearly review this policy and I do not see it working in Nigeria.

“I think the Senate should look into it because if they are trying to raise their revenue target, it should not be from retrospective duty payment,” Onohwakpo added.

Mr Ikenna Obelle, a Public Servant, said that Customs duty should have been paid before allowing any vehicle into the country.

“I think one month grace period given is too short. What they (Customs) should have done is to say let us start afresh.

“So, what they (Customs) is doing is going to bring pains on Nigerians and car owners.

“It will destabilise the system and they are going to push a lot of people out of jobs, ‘’ Obelle said.

Mr Thompson George, a businessman, advised Customs to look at other methods in trying to meet their 2017 revenue target.

ALSO READ: Nigeria Customs sack 48 top officers for misconduct

“How can Customs come up with this kind of policy in this time of recession when people are trying to survive.

“I think the customs leadership is derailing. They lack ideas on revenue generation  so they want to transfer their deficiency to Nigerians. The new policy should take effect from the date of ban on importation through land borders.

“I think Senate should look into this,’’ George said.

Image
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (L), inspecting the Guard of Honour during his visit to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser; Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral, Samuel Alade; and Deputy Commandant, NDC, Maj.-Gen. Ede Ode during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (R), in a handshake with Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (R), in a handshake with Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin (Sitting 3rd); Commander of the Multinational Task Force, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (L); Chiefs of Defence Staff; and other participants, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Chad, Maj.-Gen. Mahamat Ibrahim; his Nigerian and Niger counterparts, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin and Gen. Seyni Garba, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Members of the Armed Forces band entertaining at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali (R), with Director-General of Customs, Republic of Benin, Sacca Boco Charles, during his visit to Customs Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Second Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture , (NACCIMA) Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Mr Tony Ejinkeonye and Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo during the NACCIMA First Quarter Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr Bassey Edem (R) presenting a plaque to the Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo during the NACCIMA First Quarter Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo; 1st Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Iyalode Lawanson and National President, NACCIMA, Dr Bassey Edem at the Unveiling the Foundation for Trade and Investment Center for NACCIMA in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Coordinator, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Mr Chukwuemeka Nwabuzor; Chairman/Director for the Magistrates Association, Mr David Ochimana and Component Manager, Justice For All, Mr Danladi Plang, at a Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the Provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Investigators, Prosecutors and Magistrates in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Participants at a Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the Provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Investigators, Prosecutors and Magistrates in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara (L) inspecting “Made in Nigeria Products”, at the ongoing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic (MSMEC) in Ilorin on Thursday (23/2/17)   
  • Pupils queue in front of a classroom block constructed by Salama Health Ministries and Gospel Crusade Outreach, and handover to Kaduna State Government, in Ungwan Fada Village, Kujama area in Kaduna on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Amechi Asugwuni (2nd, L); President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Ayuba Wabba (3rd, L); President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama (2nd, R) and others, at the 5th National Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUCECFWW, in Asaba on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From Left: President ,Association of Movie Producers, Nigeria (AMP) Mr Ralph Nwadike; Deputy Head of Technical, SA Insurance Plc Lekki, Mr Oladele Kadiri; Chairman, Bank of Industry (BOI) Mr Eddie Ugbomah and Head, Life and Group Business Niger Insurance Plc, Mr Ignatuis Ishiguzo at the Nollywood Health /Business Retreat in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17 
  • Cross section of participants at the Inauguration of B-Sweep Peace Clubs in Bauchi on Thursday, (23/02/2017) 
  • Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechuchwu Enelamah (L) with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Aminu Aliyu Bisalla, at the on-going 2017 Budget Defence of House Committee on Trade and Investment at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechuchwu Enelamah; Member of House Committee on Trade and Investment, Reps. Onuigbo Ifeayi and Ossy Prestige Chinedu, at the on-going 2017 Budget Defence of House Committee on Trade and Investment at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Dangerous pit at the middle of the road at Oshodi in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Chief Imam of Kebbi State Government House, Malam Umar Salah leading a Special Prayer for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • secretary to Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Special Prayer for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Urban and Rural Development, Mr Samuel Galadima (R) driving a buldozer to commence the construction of Angwan Rogo Road in Jos Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Chief Executive Officer, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Oscar Onyema; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Out-going Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed at the Green Bonds Capital Market and Investors Conference in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17 
  • President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Amechi Asugwuni (2nd, L); President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Ayuba Wabba (3rd, L); President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama (2nd, R) and others, at the 5th National Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUCECFWW, in Asaba on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral, Samuel Alade (6th, R); Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (6th,L)Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman (5th, L); Deputy Commandant, NDC, Maj.-Gen. Ede Ode(5th,R); officials of the college; members of U.S delegation and participants of course 25 of the NDC during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Director of Finance, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Ms. Diana Okonta; Managing Director of NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim; and Executive Director of Operations, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, during the 2017 Budget Defence by NDIC before the House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters at the National Assembly in Abuja 
  • Member of the House of representatives’ Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Doris Joseph; Zonal Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye; Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Raphael Igbokwe; other members, Abubakar Fulata and Lado Suleja, during the working visit of the committee to DPR’s office, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Zonal Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye; Chairman of the House of representatives’ Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Raphael Igbokwe and members of the committee, inspecting sales of Petroleum Product, at a filling station, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Students display the National flag during inauguration of B-Sweep Peace Club, in Bauchi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From Left: Wife Of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed (l) presenting a certificate to Hadiza Abdullahi, during the closing ceremony of a -days Skills Acquisition Training Workshop, in Bauchi on Thursday (23/2/17). Middle is Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Halima Mukadas 
  • Gov. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State (L) handing over to the Governor-Elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • APC Supporters at Kaltungo in Gombe State on Thursday (23/2/17), during the party’s campaign rally for the Saturday’s Local Governments Election 
  • From left: Former PDP Youth Leader, Alhaji Habu Muazu; APC Legal Adviser, Luka Haruna; and Former Minister of Transport, Abdullahi Idriss, during the party’s campaign rally in Kaltungo on Thursday (23/2/17), for the Saturday’s Local Governments Election in Gombe State 
  • Some Nigerians deported from Italy, Belgium and Germany on their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • INEC officials inspecting sensitive materials for distribution to Local Government Areas ahead of Feb. 25th Council Elections in Gombe State, in Gombe on Friday  
  • From left: Gov. Atiku Bagdu of Kebbi State; Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Samaila Yombe; and others, during the Second Phase of a special prayer session for speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and peaceful in Nigeria, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday (24/2/17) 
  • Participants sitting on the bare floor as they await the 2017 Nigerian Air Force recruitment screening at the Air force Base in Lagos on Friday (24/2/17). 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own partybullet
2 Buhari Ex-minister for information says President may return todaybullet
3 Apostle Suleiman Canadian based lover exposes preacher's alleged...bullet

Local

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Tukur Buratai Army chief urges agitators for separation not to destabilise Nigeria
Minister of information, Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed Minister assures Nigerians of seamless operation at Kaduna airport
Justice Walter Onnoghen
Walter Onnoghen NJC approves appointment of 3 new judges in Lagos state
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode How we’re developing Lagos roads – Governor