Chibok Girls Fayose says rescued girls were trained to act for Nigerians

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has said that the Chibok girls’ abduction was staged to prevent the re-election of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Fayose also said that the girls who were rescued from Boko Haram in October 2016 were trained to act.

He made the comments on Sunday, January 23, while appearing on Channels TV.

“Chibok girls were trained to act the way they did, otherwise, why is it that for two months they are still held hostage at the hospital rather than living with their families?” he asked.

“I stand to say that the Chibok girls (abduction) were orchestrated to frustrate the administration of the former President. The situation of the released girls is like a ‘home theatre or movie"

“You can rehearse with a parent to act and even cry. It’s all theater. Have you not seen people doing theater? Don't you see people you see about a minute ago crying? This is another theater. Do you recall when the Chibok organization wanted to take the President on and it became an issue, two or three week after, some of the girls were found,” he added.

Fayose also criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the economy.

“The problem remains the body language of the President, otherwise a sincere government can revive the economy in two years. And that we have not seen. The president does not have any economic plan that can stand the test of time,” he said.

More than 200 girls were abducted from Chibok on April 14, 2014, but 21 of them were released on October 13, 2016 and were received in Abuja by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

In response however, Fayose said the Buhari administration was trying to use the release to distract Nigerians from the hunger in the land.