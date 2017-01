President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed on a 10-day leave from Monday, January 23, 2017.

Buhari made the announcement via a letter sent to the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, January 19.

The letter was read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki during Thursday’s plenary session.

Breaking: Senate President, Bukola Saraki reads a Letter from President Muhammadu Buhari that he will be... https://t.co/8dgRSuve7i — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

BREAKING NEWS: President Muhammadu Buhari writes Senate seeking a ten days LEAVE from work btwn 23rd Jan to 6th Feb., 2017. VP to act! — Sumner Shagari Sambo (@Sumner_Sambo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will act in presidential capacity until President Buhari’s return to work on February 6, 2017.