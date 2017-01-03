Buhari President removes Babachir Lawal from presidential committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal from the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions.

Lawal, who served as Chairman of the board, has been replaced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, according to reports.

“The SGF is no longer in charge of that responsibility, for obvious reasons,” a source told Daily Trust.

Lawal has been under fire since he was accused of mismanaging funds allocated to the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

The Nigerian Senate has also called for his resignation or sack after it accused him of failing to account for N2.5 billion PINE funds.

Lawal has denied the allegations.