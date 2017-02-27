Buhari ‘President is surrounded by vultures and hyenas,’ Shehu Sani says

Senator Shehu Sani has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is surrounded by vultures and hyenas.

Sani also said that the president is the only one within the corridors of power who believes in his anti-corruption war.

The senator made the comments over the weekend during a tour of the late Mallam Aminu Kano museum in Kano.

“Buhari is an island in his government and by the time he is back, he needs to disinfect and fumigate his government because in his anti-corruption crusade, he is the only person who believes in the anti-corruption war, people within his corridors of power are simply Buhari in their faces, but anti-Buhari at hearts,” Sani said according to ThisDay.

“Now, tell me, how a president (Buhari) who publicly declared his own assets; and apart from him and his vice-president, nobody, even within his own close kitchen cabinet or outside veranda cabinet could publicly declare their assets. This shows the disbelief in the style of his own life and his own manner of leadership.

“President Buhari is surrounded by vultures and hyena. And you can see the very prudent life Mallam Aminu Kano has left behind, and could have served as a beckon to which we will find a new and transparent Nigeria. You should also understand it very well that achieving an absolutely corrupt-free society is theoretical illusion, but it is also a developmental necessity.

“We cannot achieve one hundred percent corrupt-free society, but our struggle to achieve it will be a continuous process. Nigerian politicians have since abandoned the prudent way of Mallam Aminu Kano and the honesty of Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello. They have since abandoned the focus of these great leaders.

“What matters to them is how they can build political empire and then also use it as a launching pad to build a business empire. They are not entrusted in freeing the masses from poverty.

“They are simply interested in leveraging themselves to stupendous position of wealth. We live in a country whereby people in the position of power seem to create jobs for the children of the poor; while there are reserved positions for children of the rich in Federal Civil Service, this is what has become of this country today.

“If we are to build a new democratic, transparent and corrupt-free society, we must start by public office holders. We must begin to lay clear examples because we cannot have governors, rich senators, rich members of House of Representatives, rich ministers who have simply become rich because they are in public office and for you to expect any fundamental change in the way and manner Nigeria is today.

“We must begin to act fast because Nigerians were corrupted by the leaders, not that Nigerians corrupted the leaders. Indeed, it is the leaders that corrupted our people,” he added.

Sani had earlier accused President Buhari of taking corruption in his government too lightly.

He made the comment on Tuesday, January 24, after Buhari told the Senate that he would not sack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal despite fraud allegations made against him.

The Senate, in December 2016, urged Lawal to resign after he was accused of misappropriating funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East.