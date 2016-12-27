Buhari :  President is no longer in charge of the government – Opadokun

This is following the controversy surrounding the rejection of Ibrahim Magu by the Senate.
Opadokun also called on Buhari to be on his toes, adding that people voted for him because of his anti-corruption stance.
He said “It (the non-confirmation of Magu by the Senate) is an unfortunate development, very unfortunate dimension to our national crisis. Our national crisis of identity is being further damaged by the conduct of the Nigerian state.
“First, I like to say that President Muhammadu Buhari by conduct and behaviour over Magu’s confirmation is indicating to his admirers and those who voted for him that he is no longer in control of his government.
“There are two or three major unfortunate developments that are showing a divided presidency, clearly telling Nigerians, perhaps that the Buhari we thought we knew in the 80s is totally a different personality now.
“The fact that the so-called DSS will now be writing a spurious and pedestrian report on Magu is an unfortunate dimension. I see this as humiliation of what Magu stands for and it is an unfortunate dimension to our so-called anti-corruption determination of President Buhari.
“Let me say clearly, President Buhari needs to be on his guard. The only reason that people voted for him was because of his promise to fight corruption because if we do not fight corruption, corruption will fight us and it fought us too badly.”
Meanwhile, the Senate looks like it is divided on whether Magu was rejected or not.
The Majority Leader, in the Upper Chambers, Ali Ndume told newsmen that the Senate did not reject the EFCC Chairman’s nomination.
