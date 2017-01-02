Buhari Our president has failed - The Nigerian Wailers

The group known as “The Nigerian Wailers”, has expressed its opinions on the failure of the Buhari-led administration in its New Year message to Nigerians.

The group through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Ringim on Sunday, January 1, 2017, released a statement in Abuja to that effect. The New Year message states:

“Happy New Year to all Nigerians, at these dark hours of terror, where everything seems odd and against everyone, we bring you a message of hope. We are assuring that we shall continue to defend you against any and every bad Government, and continue to demand peace, justice and equity for you.

“We wish all you a happy and prosperous 2017. This past year hasHoliday been so eventful in ways that do not please the people. It has come and gone with its numerous challenges. But, our desired great year 2017 shall come through.”

The group went further to lament on the economic and security state of Nigeria, and the non- challant attitude of the Buhari’s administration towards the suffering of the ordinary man.

“We are aware that Buhari’s government has failed repeatedly in discharging its responsibilities to Nigerians. The Security situation in the country has worsened. Added to Boko Haram Bombing are the Niger Delta Bombing of oil facilities, Fulani herdsmen killing innocent Nigerians unstopped and ravaging their farmlands.

“The Economy of the country has been on a recession and heading for depression. Yet, the Buhari’s government is not paying any attention to the suffering of the ordinary Nigerian masses. Our collective pursuit for a better Nigeria has been jettisoned as the government prefers to lie and continue to deceive Nigerians.” The group said.

The Wailers further urged Nigerians to be strong and hopeful for the New Year. “In this hopefulness, you should not be weaker in the body, spirit, and soul: for the Nigerian Wailers will continue to stand tall and speak for your defense in any and every matter that will bring peace, progress, and prosperity to you.”

Written by Misthura Otubu