Buhari I’m grateful to Nigerians - President says

Buhari said this shortly after the Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Buhari White House confirms Trump's telephone conversation with Nigerian President
Buhari President will outlive all his 'enemies' - SGF
Buhari President will spend 8 years in office - Babachir Lawal
Buhari's Health Presidential aide says Get ready to see President Buhari soon
Buhari President’s supporters hold “I Stand with Buhari” rally in Kano
Buhari Saraki, Dogara in London to see President
Buhari President in a meeting with Saraki, Dogara in London (PHOTOS)

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked all Nigerians, “Christians and Muslims alike”, for their constant prayers and kind wishes for his health.

The President made his feelings known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Wednesday night, shortly after the Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and the Senate leader Ahmed Lawan visited him in London.

He said: “Pleased to receive Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate Ahmed Lawan, tonight.

“I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health.’’

 

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who led a team of National Assembly leaders to visit the President, said at the end of the visit: “there is no cause for alarm”

ALSO READ:

“The president I saw today is healthy, witty and himself…he is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits,” the Senate President said.

Saraki’s statement was meant to douse apprehensions and speculations in Nigeria about President Buhari’s health.

Image
  • Kaduna Gov Nasir El-Rufai
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai, of Kaduna State (L) Presents Kaduna State White Paper On Southern Kaduna Crisis, to the Team Leader, Senate Adhoc Committee on Southern Kaduna Crisis, Sen Kabir Gayan during the visit of the Committee to Government House in Kaduna on Tuesday (31/1/17)   
  • From left: Team Leader Senate Adhoc Committee on Southern Kaduna Crisis, Sen Kabir Gayan, Member Sen Isah Misau and Sen Kabir Marafa, during the visit of the Committee to Government House in Kaduna on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Kaduna State on Media And Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adeleye; Representative of Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ibrahim Hussaini, (L) Presenting Application Form of Grant/Re-Grant Right Of Occupancy, to the Vice Chairman (CAN) Kaduna State, Most Rev Sunday Idoko, during the Presentation Ceremony in Kaduna on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: Country representative of United Nations (UNIAD), Dr Bilaii Camara; Director-General of NACA, Dr Sani Aliyu; and wife of the Governor of Benue, Mrs Eunice Ortom, at the 3rd National Council on AIDS in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (2nd, R) with the coordinator of NYSC in Plateau, Mrs Olufunmilayo Moses, during the Director-General’s inspection visit to NYSC Orientation Camp at Mangu in Plateau on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State (2nd, L) and Leader of the delegation of Spanish investors , Mr Santiago Narajo (2nd, R), during their visit to the Governor at the Government House in Gusau on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (L) with Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State after a closed door meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday (31/1/16) 
  • From left: Chairman, Rivers State PDP, Mr Felix Obuah; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-oniyide during the Governor's meeting with Hotel owners Association in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (31/01/17) 
  • . Cross section of Hotel Owner during their meeting with Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (31/01/17) 
  • The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra, Mr Sunday Ajayi flagging off the National Bicycle Week, tagged: "De-congest the Roads, Cycle Instead," in Awka on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State (L) presenting the 2017 Budget to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba (R) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday (31/1/17). With them are other government officials 
  • Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Prof. Temitope Alonge (L); with the medical team operating a patient of Hernia during the kick-off of the Federal Ministry of Health’s Free Health Surgery, at the UCH in Ibadan on Tuesday(31/1/17) 
  • From left: National Vice Chairman, National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief John Udeagbara; Director-General, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Sir Emeka Okereke; ECCIMA President, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime; and representative of Enugu State Government, Mr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, during the 43rd Annual General Meeting of ECCIMA in Enugu on Tuesday (31/1//17 
  • Aid workers evacuating a victim from the site of an early morning suicide bombing in Dalori near Maiduguri in Borno on Tuesday (31/1/17). Similarly, on Jan. 30, 2016, at least 86 people were reportedly killed and at least 62 more injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on Dalori Village, 4 kilometres from Maiduguri. 
  • Aid workers evacuating a victim from the site of an early morning suicide bombing in Dalori near Maiduguri in Borno on Tuesday (31/1/17). Similarly, on Jan. 30, 2016, at least 86 people were reportedly killed and at least 62 more injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on Dalori Village, 4 kilometres from Maiduguri. 
  • Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu (L) with his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Malam Muhammad Bello, during the former’s visit to the FCT Minister in Abuja on Monday (30/1/17) 
  • Commanding Officer, 14 Field Engineer Regiment, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Saleh (L) and Brigade Commander, 44 Engineer Brigade, Enugu, Brig.-Gen. Mark Mamman, inspecting a guard of honour during a familiarisation visit paid by Mamman to the 14 Field Engineer Regiment in Onitsha on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: The Women Leader, Mrs Zainab Rabiu; Village Head, Malam Tukura Ismaila; representative of the Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs Pauline Tallen, and wife of the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Khadijah Ibrahim, at the inauguration of a borehole donated to Gofinda community in Jiwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by Mrs Aisha Buhari, in Abuja on Monday (30/1/17) 
  • From right: Wife of the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Khadijah Ibrahim; representative of the Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs Pauline Tallen; the Village Head of Gofinda Community in Giwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Tukura Ismaila (3rd, R); and others, at the inauguration of a borehole donated to Gofinda community in Jiwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by Mrs Aisha Buhari, in Abuja on Monday (30/1/17) 
  • A view of the Federal Government Secretarial begging for paint, in Minna on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Retire Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr William Alo; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Uguru Usani and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu during a News Conference on the Development of Niger Delta in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr William Alo; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Uguru Usani and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu during a News Conference on the Development of Niger Delta in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17) 
  • Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Uguru Usani (3th L); Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu (2rd L); Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr William Alo; Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Retired Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh and others during a News Conference on the Development of Niger Delta in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17 
  • Wheel Barrow Pushers waiting for potential customers at Ikorodu in Lagos on Tuesday (31/1/17) 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari White House fails to acknowledge Trump’s conversation with...bullet
2 Buhari 5 important things Trump said during phone conversation with...bullet
3 Travel Warning U.S Department of State issues new directive to...bullet

Local

House burning (Illustration)
In Anambra Late night fire destroys filling station, buildings in Onitsha
Buhari President is healthy, no cause for alarm - Saraki says
Nyesom Wike
Wike Governor sacks Rivers health commissioner
Late Bello Sani
Bello Sani House of Reps member reported dead