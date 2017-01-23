Buhari 'I don't know if President uses Aso Rock clinic,' says Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, says he cannot confirmed if the President utilises the clinic at the presidential villa or not.

Criticisms have trailed the President's current trip to the United Kingdom, where he is seeking medical attention.

Nigerians have continued to query why Buhari will fly overseas on medical grounds when huge amount has been allocated to the hospital in Aso Rock.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme of Sunday, January 22, Adesina said he is not aware of anytime Buhari fell sick, so he would not know if he uses the clinic.

He said: "I can’t say because when the president is at home, I have never seen him fall sick.

"But he has a personal physician who attends to him. But I would not be able to say categorically whether he uses the Aso Rock facility or not."

ALSO READ: ‘Buhari is solving Nigeria’s problems,’ Presidential aide says

The Presidential spokesman also defended the President when asked why he does not address Nigerians after unfortunate incidents such as the recent Southern Kaduna massacre.

Adesina said Buhari is a man of few words, who prefers action to talks. He added that speaking through his media aide suffices as far as the President is concerned.