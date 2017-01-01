Buhari :  Ex-militants ask President to release amnesty funds

Ex-militants enrolled in the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP) have called on President Buhari to order the release of their stipends.

They said the release of the five months’ salary owed them, will help reduce the tension in the Niger Delta.

According to Punch, the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Phase Two, Bayelsa State chapter, Salvation Ibina-Rufus made the call while pleading with angry ex-militants.

Ibina-Rufus also said “We equally want to use this medium to appeal President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Minister Finance to release the N30bn approved by the Presidency to the Amnesty Office to enable Boroh to perform his work effectively to avoid another round of restiveness in the region.

“We are optimistic that President Buhari is aware of the sufferings and pains Christians underwent during the Christmas celebration due to non-release of salaries by the Finance Ministry.”

