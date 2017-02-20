Niger Delta Militants Buhari reportedly dumps idea of military force in oil rich region

Buhari also asked Osinbajo to ensure that all stakeholders are brought to the table during his tour.

  • Published:
President Buhari has reportedly dropped the idea of using military force to solve the crisis in the Niger Delta region.

This was revealed to Punch by a reliable source in the presidency.

The source also said that Buhari asked Osinbajo to ensure that all stakeholders are brought to the table during his tour.

He said “The President also decided to play down the use of open military tactics and gave firm instructions on this ahead of his delegation instructions to the Vice-President to embark on the ongoing trips to Niger Delta states."

“It was also at the meetings the President held with his deputy that President Buhari firmed up the resolve that the Maritime University project in Delta State would be fully supported by the Federal Government.

“Before then, there had been an open disagreement between two ministers from the Niger Delta region on the fate of the university.

“Besides, the President also asked the Vice-President to ensure that during the visits, the communities should be made to understand that the government is now interested in action and would do its own part.

“The Vice-President was also asked to secure from the communities a buy-in of peace and collaboration from state governments and the oil companies in particular,” the source added.

ALSO READ: 'We'll make Niger Delta more economically vibrant,' Osinbajo says

He also said that Buhari also ordered that more budgetary allocation be made for the Niger Delta Amnesty Program.

Vice-President Osinbajo recently embarked on a tour of the region to promote a peaceful resolution of the agitations of the Niger Delta people.

