Home > Local >

Buhari :  'Don't lose hope,' President tells Nigerians in Christmas message

Buhari 'Don't lose hope,' President tells Nigerians in Christmas message

While urging Nigerians not to lose, Buhari said the Federal Government is doing its best to make life easier for all citizens.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo play FNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Buratai Army Chief salutes soldiers for defeating Boko Haram
Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugu
ACGND "Sack Niger Delta Minister," Militant group tells Buhari
El Rufai "Niger Delta militants planning to attack Kaduna"
Buhari President says South-East indigenes advised him not to attend security summit in Enugu
Rotimi Amaechi Minister says Buhari is eager to reflate economy
Buhari President praises Ambode, Bagudu for providing cheap rice for Nigerians
Fayose Governor accuses DSS of supporting APC
Saraki Senate President says aide arrested by DSS should be punished if guilty
Osinbajo “There is no country that can make progress without some pain”

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government plans to quickly stimulate the economy in the new year as his immediate is to alleviate poverty in the country.

He stated this on Saturday, December 24, in his Christmas message to Nigerians.

He said the Federal Government is doing its best to make life easier for all citizens.

The statement reads:

I heartily rejoice with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on this year’s celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I believe that it is very appropriate for us to reflect on the love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.

During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.

There is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges.

We can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.

ALSO READ: Buhari begs Nigerians to be patient

During this period, we should remember to offer special prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country. Let us also remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.

We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.

Our immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy. I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.

Let us therefore, renew our hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of our great nation.

I wish all travellers safe movements and a memorable holiday as we celebrate with our family and friends. Merry Christmas.

Image
  • From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Mushin in Lagos on Wednesda 
  • People shopping for Christmas in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • A customer negotiating price with a trader in preparation for Christmas at Apongbon on Lagos Islan 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state presenting the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (2nd, R); Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado (R); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina (2nd, L) and others after presentation of the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly by the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the I-G, AIG Dorothy Gimba (L) presenting certificate of participation to the Best Overall winner, CSP Makuliso Umaru, during the joint graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of graduands of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (L) presents a condolence letter to I-G Ibrahim Idris during INEC management’s visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 
  • From left: DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu; DIG in-charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; I-G Ibrahim Idris; DIG in-charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Dikko; and DIG in-charge of Training, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, observing a ‘A Minute Silence’ during the INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris (R) with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu during INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Fayose Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]bullet
2 Plastic Rice So, are we having poisoned grains for Christmas?bullet
3 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet

Local

Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Buratai Army Chief salutes soldiers for defeating Boko Haram
NSCDC
In Sokoto Police, NSCDC deploy 3700 personnel for Xmas, New Year celebrations
Police
Funso Ajao-Olarinoye Police boss urges state govts to strengthen community policing
A driver pumps petrol into his car at a petrol station in Brussels, file. REUTERS/Yves Herman
In Sokoto DPR seals filling station for selling petrol above N145 per litre