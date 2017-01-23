Buhari Death Rumour ‘Creators of false reports are wicked, ungodly,’ Anenih says

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Tony Anenih has spoken out against the creators of rampant rumours of President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposed death.

The rumours had it that President Buhari passed away in Germany after taking a 10-day medical vacation.

“This attitude of doing false report about the death of our leaders has become characteristic in the media and it is not good,” Anenih said on Sunday, January 22.

“I was a victim of this in May, last year, when I was reported to have died in a London hospital. Former President Ibrahim Babangida was also a victim of such sinister rumoured death last year. I wonder what those behind the false and mischievous reports intended to gain from them.

“Fabricating such negative and false reports of death about fellow human beings is wicked and ungodly. It is clearly against Biblical admonition that we should pray for leaders and people in authority.

“At this time of economic recession, rather than wish President Buhari dead, Nigerians should fervently pray for him to enjoy good health to be able to take the country out of the woods.

“The masterminds of these false reports should desist from such despicable act that only portrays them as inhuman. They should fear God, ask for His mercy and forgiveness so that they do not invite the wrath of God upon their heads,” he added.

Anenih, in November 2016, claimed that Buhari jailed him in 1984 simply because he was rich.

The PDP chieftain made the revelation in Abuja, during the launch of his book titled: "My Life and Nigerian Politics."