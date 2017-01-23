Buhari Death Rumour ‘Creators of false reports are wicked, ungodly,’ Anenih says

The rumours had it that President Buhari passed away in Germany after taking a 10-day medical vacation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tony Anenih play

Tony Anenih

(Citizen NG)

Buhari Garba Shehu slams President's critic, says he's suffering from "pathological cynicism"
Buhari Presidency dismisses rumours on President’s health conditions
Buhari That moment when President was 'killed' by the internet
Anenih ‘Mr. Fix-it abandoned MKO Abiola,’ Kokori says
Buhari's Health 5 Important things Presidency wants Nigerians to know
Tony Anenih 5 Things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'
Anenih PDP chieftain doesn’t like being called “Mr. Fix-it”
Tony Anenih ‘Obasanjo told me to make him President,’ PDP chieftain reveals
APC Ruling party must learn from PDP’s mistakes – Timi Frank
Obasanjo Ex-President calls Awujale a liar and a rumour monger

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Tony Anenih has spoken out against the creators of rampant rumours of President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposed death.

The rumours had it that President Buhari passed away in Germany after taking a 10-day medical vacation.

“This attitude of doing false report about the death of our leaders has become characteristic in the media and it is not good,” Anenih said on Sunday, January 22.

“I was a victim of this in May, last year, when I was reported to have died in a London hospital. Former President Ibrahim Babangida was also a victim of such sinister rumoured death last year. I wonder what those behind the false and mischievous reports intended to gain from them.

“Fabricating such negative and false reports of death about fellow human beings is wicked and ungodly. It is clearly against Biblical admonition that we should pray for leaders and people in authority.

“At this time of economic recession, rather than wish President Buhari dead, Nigerians should fervently pray for him to enjoy good health to be able to take the country out of the woods.

“The masterminds of these false reports should desist from such despicable act that only portrays them as inhuman. They should fear God, ask for His mercy and forgiveness so that they do not invite the wrath of God upon their heads,” he added.

Anenih, in November 2016, claimed that Buhari jailed him in 1984 simply because he was rich.

ALSO READ: Real reason President is taking leave from work

The PDP chieftain made the revelation in Abuja, during the launch of his book titled: "My Life and Nigerian Politics."

Image
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (R) welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo to her office in Abuja on Thursday Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu (R) and his Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), counterpart Mournir Gwarzo exchange a signed Memorandum of Understanding on how to clamp down on fraudulent operators in the Nigerian capital market, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kollon (L) with the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sidi, during a visit to NEMA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Officials of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to some pensioners during the pension verification exercise in Maiduguri on Thursday    
  • Cross-section of Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From left: Afenifere Chieftain, Prof. Banji Akintoye; Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Comrade Elliot Uko; Guest Lecturer, Prof. Felix Oragwu and former Secretary-General Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, at the 18th IYM Convention in Enugu on Thursday    
  • A cross-section of Pensioners waiting to be verified during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) officials attending to a pensioner during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Senior Manager of Operations and Programme, Bible Society of Nigeria ( BSN), Mr Samuel Sanusi; Zonal Manager, Nigeria Copyright Commission, (NCC), Lagos Zonal Office, Mr Obi Ezeilo; and Director-General of NCC, Mr Afam Ezekude, at the handing over of pirated bible, seized by the Nigeria Customs Service in Collaboration with the NCC to BSN officials in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (2nd, R), discussing with some pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD) Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (R), with some Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From Left: Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma; Director Special Duties, Mr Richard Agu and Director, Meteorology Services, Mr Obiora Manafa, during the presentation of letter of appointment to Obiora Manafa as the Chairman Task Force, Steel Monitoring, and in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left, Sectional Head, Product Certification Directorate, Standards Organisation of Nigeria [SON] Mr Oyewopo Rasak, Director, Metrology Services/Chairman Task Force, Mr Obiora Manafa, Director General, Osita Aboloma, Anambra Coordinator, Ms Nwaoma Olujie, and Ogun Coordinator, Mr Samuel Ayuba, during the inauguration of members of steel monitoring task force in Lagos, on Thursday   
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (L), welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carlos Trejo,to the Ministry in Abuja on Thursday    
  • Vissioneer Of Salama Health Ministries And Gospel Crusade Outreach, Mrs Saidi Muhammed, Chairperson Chikun Local Government, Hajia Hadiza Yahuza and Secretary Chikun Local Government, Alhaji Haruna Ladan at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of Class Room Block at Ungwan Fada Primary School, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna On Thursday   
  • Pupils Of Ungwan Fada Primary School watching during the FOUNDATION LAYING CEREMONY OF CLASS ROOM BLOCK AT UNGWAN FADA PRIMARY SCHOOL, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From Left: Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC) Ikorodu, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC), Kosofe Local Government, Alhaji Safidiu Sunmola and Lagos-State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the 1st 2017 Quarterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule; Seriki of Hausa Community, Ketu, Alhaji Jubril Magaji; Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Sen Gbenga Ashafa and Other Guests at the 1st 2017 Quaterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of the Occasion and Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Philip Asiodu, with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of dignitaries at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards a Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Chairman, Board of Daily Trust, Malam Kabiru Yusuf (L), with the Special Guest of Honour and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L), with the Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Atedo Peterside, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: (Sitted) Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former Leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo; Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo; Pioneer APC Ex-councilor of Akuku-toru, Mr Diepriye Robert and some members of APC supporters in Akuku-toru during a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State (L), with the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State Chapter, Comrade Jibrin Bancir during a visit to the Governor at the Government House in Jos on Thursday   
  • From left: Member, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYIEC), Mr Sunday Aborisade; Chairman of OYIEC, Mr Jide Ajeigbe; Secretary, OYIEC, Mr Paul Ogunola; at a News Conference on the forth coming Local Government Election into the 33 Local Government Councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas in Oyo State on Thursday   
  • From left: Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo and Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo at a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Ex-minister slams EFCC, Buhari, says she never...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan 3 important things ex-president said in letter to...bullet
3 Buhari Presidency dismisses rumours on President’s health conditionsbullet

Local

Buhari 30 retired AIGs, other senior officers sue Nigerian President, Police
NAPTIP Agency arrests 80 human traffickers
Buhari goes through the draft of the 2017 budget aboard the presidential jet
Buhari That moment when President was 'killed' by the internet
Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.
Chibok Girls Fayose says rescued girls were trained to act for Nigerians