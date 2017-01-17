Buhari Aso Rock wonders why President hasn't reshuffled cabinet

Top ranking government officials have been wondering why Buhari hasn't sacked some ministers

Federal Executive Council meeting play

Federal Executive Council meeting

(Presidency)

Top ranking government officials have been left scratching their heads in the last couple of weeks.

Months after Pulse broke the news of an imminent cabinet reshuffle in the nation's power corridors, President Muhammadu Buhari hasn't lifted a finger in anger against his non performing ministers.

And reliable sources at the Presidential Villa just can't understand the foot-dragging from the President, in the face of poor economic indicators and the dwindling value of the national currency.

"All he needs to do is announce the reshuffle. The decision to sack some ministers and redeploy others, has been reached since November last year", a source at the Villa told Pulse.

"Yes, the decision regarding a cabinet reshuffle has been reached since last year", another top ranking government official told Pulse. "We don't know what is happening anymore".

play Sports minister Dalung has been pencilled for the sack (The Nation)

 

Topping the list of ministers who have been pencilled for the sack are Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan; Solomon Dalung who is the Sports and Youth Minister; Ogbonnaya Onu who is the Science and Technology Minister; Niger Delta Minister Usani Uguru Usani; Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige and a handful of others.

Pulse was told that about 12 non performing ministers have been pencilled for the sack by Buhari.

Former Lagos Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola will likely have two of his out-sized three ministries taken off him.

Sources within the Villa say Fashola who supervises the ministries of power, works and housing has seen his work rate and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) suffer because he's been asked to do too much.

Political pundits say it's been a flat performance from Buhari's cabinet members thus far.

Niger Delta Minister Usani has particularly received plenty of flak for doing next to nothing since he was assigned the portfolio.

play Usani (L) during the FEC meeting (Presidency)

 

A host of other Ministers in the Buhari cabinet have remained under the shadows; content with being labelled 'ghost ministers'.

There have also been widespread speculation that former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, will nail a spot in the new look cabinet.

"Baba (Buhari) can be annoyingly slow. This reshuffle should have been announced in December last year. Only God knows what's taking him so long", one top ranking government official lamented.

Buhari's slow decision making and governance style have been referenced as reason why his administration has largely underachieved, despite riding to power on a popular crestwave.

President Buhari and Babachir Lawal play President Buhari and Babachir Lawal (Vanguard)

 

A few members of the President's kitchen cabinet like Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, will also be shown the exit door, Pulse was told.

Presidential spokespersons, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, were not immediately available for comments regarding this story.

Two weeks ago however, Shehu quoted Buhari as saying that rumours surrounding a cabinet reshuffle are a load of "rubbish".

"The President jokingly raised the issue at a recent cabinet meeting, saying he didn’t know where the stories were coming from. So, since you said you want the truth, that is the truth. It's just rubbish," Shehu told Leadership Newspaper.

