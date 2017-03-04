Buhari African leaders say they are praying for President

AU chairman, who spoke to Buhari on the telephone on behalf of African leaders, wished him "good health and speedy recovery."

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(The News)

The President of Guinea and Chairperson of the African Union (AU),  Alpha Conde on Friday called President Muhammadu Buhari on the telephone.

Conde wished Buhari "good health and speedy recovery," the President's spokesman, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement.

The AU chairman, according to Adesina,  said the call was on behalf of African leaders, who are praying for the Nigerian president.

The statement said: "President Conde, who said he was calling on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU, assured the Nigerian President that all African leaders stand with him in prayers at a time like this.

"President Buhari, while thanking President Conde for the telephone call, used the opportunity to congratulate him on his recent election as AU Chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017.

"The Nigerian President, who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.

"President Buhari also expressed confidence that Africa will witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde’s tenure."

ALSO READ: Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Soludo says

On Wednesday, March 1, Buhari also had a similar telephone conversation with King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The monarch expressed satisfaction at the improvement rate of Buhari's health.

