Buhari 3 important things President said in letter to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari, on February 5, wrote a letter to the Senate to extend his medical vacation indefinitely.

President Buhari had initially left Nigeria on January 19 for a 10-day medical leave in London.

The president’s letter was read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, February 21.

Below are three important things Buhari wrote in the letter:

“During my leave I took the opportunity to have routine checkups and consult my long standing doctors in London. In the course of the routine examinations, certain tests results indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments rescheduled for next week.” “I am therefore notifying the distinguished senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.” “In the circumstances, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would continue to act on my behalf.”

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said that only Buhari can tell Nigerians when he’ll return to the country.