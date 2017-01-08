Boko Haram Terrorists reportedly kill 5 soldiers in Yobe

An Army source has revealed that Boko Haram members killed five soldiers in a surprise attack on an Army facility in Buni Yadi, Yobe state, on Saturday, January 7, 2016.

This is coming weeks after the Army authorities announced that the sect has been dislodges from Camp Zero in Sambisa forest and its members have fled.

The source, who spoke to The Nation, revealed that one of the men that was killed, was a medical doctor who was just posted to Buni Yadi.

He also revealed that troops also killed many members of the Boko Haram sect, adding that they are still in pursuit of those who ran away.

The Army source also said “Nobody had time to start counting the numbers of the bastards that were killed because we were busy pursuing the one that were running, but I must tell you that many of them were killed and their dead bodies scattered in the bush.”

Speaking on the issue, the spokesman of 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe said the troops successfully repelled the attack.

Adding that “Buni Yadi came under attack at about 0615pm…but things are under control. Casualty figure of BHTs yet to be confirmed, on locales, none for now likewise own forces. However, details will be relayed to you soon.”