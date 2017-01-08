Boko Haram Terrorists reportedly kill 5 soldiers in Yobe

Meanwhile, the spokesman of 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe told newsmen that the troops successfully repelled the attack.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau play

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau

Religious Violence 'Stop these unnecessary killings in Southern Kaduna,' Catholic Bishop tells FG
Boko Haram Army says terrorists have fled Sambisa forever
Chibok Girls 'We won't reveal whereabouts of remaining girls' - Army
Army Military to launch Operation Accord to curb herdsmen, farmers clash
Chibok Girls Army confirms rescue of another kidnapped girl
Chibok Girls BBOG faults FG's silence since release of 21 girls, vows to march to Villa
Boko Haram Buratai tells soldiers to be vigilant in spite of terrorist group's defeat
Buhari Presidential committee adopts President's plan to address crisis in North East
Ali Modu Sheriff Factional PDP chairman warns against opening party secretariat
Chibok Girls 1000 days of keeping hope alive

An Army source has revealed that Boko Haram members killed five soldiers in a surprise attack on an Army facility in Buni Yadi, Yobe state, on Saturday, January 7, 2016.

This is coming weeks after the Army authorities announced that the sect has been dislodges from Camp Zero in Sambisa forest and its members have fled.

The source, who spoke to The Nation, revealed that one of the men that was killed, was a medical doctor who was just posted to Buni Yadi.

He also revealed that troops also killed many members of the Boko Haram sect, adding that they are still in pursuit of those who ran away.

The Army source also said “Nobody had time to start counting the numbers of the bastards that were killed because we were busy pursuing the one that were running, but I must tell you that many of them were killed and their dead bodies scattered in the bush.”

Speaking on the issue, the spokesman of 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe said the troops successfully repelled the attack.

ALSO READ: 'I'm in good health,' Abubakar Shekau resurfaces in new video

Adding that “Buni Yadi came under attack at about 0615pm…but things are under control. Casualty figure of BHTs yet to be confirmed, on locales, none for now likewise own forces. However, details will be relayed to you soon.”

You will recall that Boko Haram's leader, Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video on Thursday, December 29, 2016, to dispute a claims by the Army that the sect has been sacked from its Sambisa Forest stronghold.

Image
  • Special traditional troupe for the New Era of Oba of Benin Coronation, performing in Benin   
  • From Left: Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Tin Can Island Port, Nigeria Customs Service, Akintola Ayodeji; Customs Area Comptroller, Yusuf Bashar and, Deputy Comptroller, Administration, Samuel Opelusi, at a News Conference on the discovery of un-manifested substances suspected to be Cocaine in a company cargo after a plenary test in Lagos   
  • From left: APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; APC Gubernatorial Candidate for Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor of Plateau State/Chairman APC National Campaign Council for the Ondo State 2016 Governorship Election, Mr Simon Lalong, at the inauguration of 50-member Campaign in Abuja    
  • A cross-section of parents and students during the 2016 International Day of the Girl Child Education at Government Girls Secondary School in Bauchi on Thursday    
  • Dr Nnamdi Uwajimgba checking the eyes of a 112 years old Madam Aya Yusuf at the Gwagwalada Township Clinic during the World Sight Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday   
  • A 120 years old Madam Aya Yusuf checking her sight at the Gwagwalada Township Clinic during the World Sight Day celebration in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDIC, Mrs Lola Abiola-Edewor and Managing Director of NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim welcoming the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions, Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim and members of the committee to the NDIC head office during the Committee’s oversight visit in Abuja   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (l) receiving a gift from the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, during Baru’s visit on NNPC exploration activities toward re-entry of the Benue through Gongola basin, in Bauchi    
  • The Water Hyacinth Removal Machine inaugurated by Gov Ambode in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left: Facilitator, Mrs Adekitan Adeagbo; Former President, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Fatimah Isola-Gbenla; Guest lecture, Mr Akande Abiodun; Dr Adenike Jagun and Chairman, Advocacy Network Nigeria (ANN), Shaykh Busairi at a media awareness on family planning organized by ANN for Journalists In Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ezekiel Daju (m) presenting certificate of good quality products to the representative of General Manager, Milky Way Fresh Milk, Mrs Bentu Nancin during the official presentation of Standards Organisation Of Nigeria (SON) Certificate of Good Quality Products to Companies in Jos on Thursday (13/10/16) Right is the representative of Director General, SON, Mr Musa George   
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry,Mr. Ezekiel Daju (L) presenting Certificate Of Good Quality Products to the Managing Director, Smid Engineering Nigeria Ltd , Mr. Wuyah Audu during the official presentation of Standards Organisation Of Nigeria (SON) Certificate of Good Quality Products to Companies in Jos on Thursday   
  • Some of 85 inmates of Jimeta Prison Yola that were release by the Adamawa Chief Judge, Justice Ishaya Banu, During an open court sitting by the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee in Yola on Thursday   
  • Heaps of refuse on Douglas Road in Owerri, Imo State on Thursday   
  • From Left: Permanent Secretary, Water Front Infrastructure, Mr Nurudeen Salami; Representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr Babtunde Adejare; Managing Director, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mrs Abisola Kamson and Chairman, Lagos State Ferry Service, Mr Paul Kalejaiye at the Inauguration of Water Hyacinth Removal Machines in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garba and Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, during the Chief of Naval Staff’s visit to the Emir’s palace in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (l) taking salute from a guard of honour mounted for him during his visit to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force for the Security of the Lake Chad Basin at Baga in Borno   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed addressing a World News Conference on the release of 21 of the abducted Chibok Girls, in Abuja on Wednesday (12/10/16). The 21 girls allegedly released by Boko Haram sect were among the 219 students abducted from their dormitory in Chibok community, Borno on April 14, 2014.   
  • Students of Stella Maris Secondary School Abuja, Performing at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, with the Theme: ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi (Sitting 2nd r 2nd row); Director, Search And Rescue, (NEMA), Air Commodore Salisu Mohamed (Sitting 2nd row) and Other Officials and Students of Claret International School, Mabushi Abuja, at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction With the Theme ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Bayelsans checking their eyes during a free eye screening by Nigerian National Optometric Association to mark the 2016 World Eye Day celebration at Ekeki park in Yenagoa on Thursday   
  • Members of Nigerian National Optometric Association during an awareness campaign to mark the 2016 World Eye Day celebration along Imbiama-yenagoa road in Bayelsa on Thursday   
  • Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi (l) Presenting a gift to students of Government Secondary School Area 10, Garki Abuja, Miss Mary Sally (R); Uzu Favour (m) and Suleiman Ajibola, at the 2016 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction with the Theme: ''Live to Tell'' in Abuja on Thursday   

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
A fuel station attendant dispenses kerosene at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega petrol station in Abuja January 23, 2015.
Kerosene Product scarcity hits Calabar