Boko Haram ‘Sect is in its dying days,’ APC says

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Boko Haram is in its dying days.

The party made the comment via a statement released by spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi on Tuesday, January 17.

The statement reads:

“The APC condoles with the families of victims of the bomb blasts, which occurred in a Mosque inside the University of Maiduguri on Monday, leading to the death of a professor of veterinary medicine, Aliyu Usman Mani, and four others."

“The APC strongly condemns this cowardly act by Boko Haram, and we view this latest act of terror as another confirmation of the group’s desperation to remain in the national consciousness, having lost its former stronghold to the Nigerian army.

“Even as we mourn with fellow citizens who have fallen victims to the terrorists, we are consoled by the knowledge that Boko Haram’s days are numbered and these indeed are its dying days.

“We once again salute our gallant men in uniform for their heroic efforts and their invaluable sacrifice to our nation. We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping the promise that our Party made to Nigerians that we would end the insurgency and restore peace to the north-east of Nigeria.”

The bomb blast at the University of Maiduguri took place on Monday, January 16 and left four people dead.