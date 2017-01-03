Boko Haram Sect didn’t attack any village in Niger – Police

The police in Niger State have denied reports that fleeing Boko Haram members recently attacked the state.

The denial was made via a statement released by spokesman, DSP Bala Elkalla on Monday, January 2, 2017.

The statement reads:

“The attention of Niger State Police Command has been drawn to online reports on alleged invasion of some villages in Rafi LGA, of Niger by fleeing Boko Haram from the recaptured Sambisa forest.”

“The report is not only false but malicious and calculated at causing fear and panic among the peace loving people of Niger State. The report is clearly a fiction emanating from the writers imagination.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Niger State is among the few states in the country that has conquered cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed banditry.

“It is on record that within the past few months, the command, in its aggressive operations arrested over 40 armed bandits and recovered over 1,000 cattle and various types of assorted weapons.

“In Rafi LGA alone, being a boundary community with Kaduna State, Zamfara and Kebbi states, the command has over 500 mobile policemen and special anti-robbery squads patrolling the villages.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses. The command has put in place sensitive security measures to guarantee adequate protection of lives and properties of the people.”

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to be on the lookout for terrorists who might be fleeing from recently conquered stronghold, Sambisa Forest.

The Nigerian Army took over Sambisa Forest on Friday, December 23, 2016.