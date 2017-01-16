Boko Haram Nigerian Army discovers terrorists’ shallow graveyard [PHOTOS]

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have discovered a group of shallow graves believed to contain the corpses of Boko Haram members.

The discovery was made in Borno State by troops of the 119 Task Force Battalion of the Nigerian Army’s 7 Brigade during an anti-terrorist operation.

The dead terrorists were believed to have sustained gunshot wounds during a fight with soldiers on January 13, 2017.

ALSO READ: Army arrested 40 foreigners in Sambisa Forest operation

A statement by the army also revealed that the soldiers recovered a 36 Hand Grenade and one 12.7 X 108mm round of ammunition during the operation.