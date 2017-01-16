Boko Haram Nigerian Army discovers terrorists’ shallow graveyard [PHOTOS]

The discovery was made by troops of the 119 Task Force Battalion of the Nigerian Army’s 7 Brigade during an anti-terrorist operation.
The discovery was made in Borno State by troops of the 119 Task Force Battalion of the Nigerian Army’s 7 Brigade during an anti-terrorist operation.
The dead terrorists were believed to have sustained gunshot wounds during a fight with soldiers on January 13, 2017.
ALSO READ: Army arrested 40 foreigners in Sambisa Forest operation
A statement by the army also revealed that the soldiers recovered a 36 Hand Grenade and one 12.7 X 108mm round of ammunition during the operation.