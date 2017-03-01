Boko Haram Military faults Amnesty report

The Nigerian Military on Wednesday faulted the Amnesty International report which alleged mass abuse in the handling of the ongoing anti-terrorism war in the North-East.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, picked holes in the report while addressing newsmen in Maiduguri.

He said: “I am constrained to touch on the recently released Amnesty International Report for the year 2016.

“The reason being that the report made some unfortunate claims regarding the operations in the North-East.

“Whereas the contents of the report have been condemned, I wish to join (in the condemnation) by saying that the troops of Operations Lafiya Dole are professional in conduct and disposition.

“They operate within the strict guidance of the rules of engagement and the code of conduct for troops.”

Irabor noted that Amnesty International had been consistent in its attack on Nigerian military in recent time.

“What needs to be clear is that we have observed a consistent attack on the institutions charged with the mandate to protect the nation against every form of insecurity.

“During the trying days of this operation, Amnesty International and other agents working against our nationhood, tried fruitlessly to incite the populace against the military through various malicious publications.

“In spite of their distractions, we forged ahead and decimated Boko Haram.

“We worked assiduously to improve on our civil-military relations, the result of which is manifest in the unparalleled support, accolades and encouragement we have received from the populace.

“This position seems to have disappointed Amnesty International and their ungodly allies.

“Regrettably some Nigerians are being used as puppets and agents of destruction of our national security institutions.

“It is sad that when our national security institutions are gaining traction, these agents after fabricating their reports, sit back and push Nigerians to make the reports known to the public to give a national colour of some sort.

“We must rise up and stand against this subtle and increasing level of neo-colonialism; we all have a role to play in this direction.

ALSO READ: NGO faults Amnesty International report on Nigeria

“Our national institutions must be strengthened, it is our responsibility to do so, no one can love Nigeria better than Nigerians, I only ask you the press to shine your eyes."

Irabor expressed sadness that Amnesty was making use of some unpatriotic Nigerians to achieve its aim.