Boko Haram Gov Shettima says insurgents created over 100K orphans, widows in Borno

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has revealed that the activities of Boko Haram members in the state bore 52,301 orphans in addition to 52,911.

The Gov made this revelation on March 6, 2017 in Maiduguri in a meeting with the United Nations delegation at his council chambers.

Shettima also added that the terrorists destroyed over 5,335 classrooms , 665 municipal buildings, over 956, 456 houses, 776 power stations and 201 health facilities comprising clinics, dispensaries and general hospitals.

Governor Shettima explained that only good governance, quality leadership, transparency, job creations, education and agriculture will reverse the havoc wrecked by the terrorists.

The 14-man United Nations security council that visited the governor was led by Amb Mathew Rycroft.

The governor, who also hinted that his government has embarked on people oriented projects that will alleviate poverty with displaced persons finding their feet, said boko Haram has nothing to do with Islam and it is not Islamic in any form.