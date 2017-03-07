Boko Haram Gov Shettima says insurgents created over 100K orphans, widows in Borno

Feared members of the Boko Haram sect have reportedly created over 100,000 orphans and widows in their activities in Borno State.

  • Published:
Borno state governor play

Borno state governor

(nan)

In Borno FG donates over 36,000 bags of rice, other materials to IDPs
Sheriff 'Ex-governor gave Boko Haram leader opening to declare jihad' - Gov. Shettima
Buhari 350 mosques offer prayers for President in Borno
In Maiduguri US-based NGO commends Nigerian military on civilian protection
In Borno State govt dissolves 27 LG Caretaker Committees
Boko Haram Borno residents thank Buhari, Army chiefs, for smoking terrorists out of region
2017 Budget Rep says allocation for rebuilding the North-East is inadequate

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has revealed that the activities of Boko Haram members in the state bore 52,301 orphans in addition to 52,911.

The Gov made this revelation on March 6, 2017 in Maiduguri in a meeting with the United Nations delegation at his council chambers.

Shettima also added that the terrorists destroyed over 5,335 classrooms , 665 municipal buildings, over 956, 456 houses, 776 power stations and 201 health facilities comprising clinics, dispensaries and general hospitals.

Governor Shettima explained that only good governance, quality leadership, transparency, job creations, education and agriculture will reverse the havoc wrecked by the terrorists.

ALSO READ: Gov apologises to UN over alleged disservice to Borno

The 14-man United Nations security council that visited the governor was led by Amb Mathew Rycroft.

The governor, who also hinted that his government has embarked on people oriented projects that will alleviate poverty with displaced persons finding their feet, said boko Haram has nothing to do with Islam and it is not  Islamic in any form.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own partybullet
2 Buhari Ex-minister for information says President may return todaybullet
3 Apostle Suleiman Canadian based lover exposes preacher's alleged...bullet

Local

Former President John Mahama
Ghana at 60 History of our country and Nigeria has been intertwined - High commissioner says
Orji Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu Ex-Gov returns to court today over alleged N3.2B fraud
NYSC
In Warri Corps member donates toilet to prison
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.
Yahaya Bello Kogi Governor mourns death of ex Daily Times MD