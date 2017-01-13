Boko Haram Bomb kills 2 soldiers in Borno

Two soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been killed in an explosion in Borno state, reports say.

The officers, a captain and a lieutenant, died after a bomb planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in the Damboa Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, January 12.

“The place of explosion is around the Golgore River in Damboa. We were not ambushed. It was an explosion, and it killed the two and injured a few soldiers,” a source told Punch.

“Eight officers and 144 soldiers attached to the Nigerian Army, 27 Brigade Task Force, were deployed in the area to clear the Boko Haram remnants until the explosion occurred,” he added.

The army also recently recovered 15 bodies of soldiers who had previously been declared missing in Borno.