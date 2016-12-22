Home > Local >

Ben Bruce :  ‘Buhari can’t fight corruption with N18,000 minimum wage,’ Senator says

Ben Bruce ‘Buhari can’t fight corruption with N18,000 minimum wage,’ Senator says

Murray-Bruce also said that Nigerians are not corrupt but rather they are victims of a corrupt system

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Ben Bruce play

Senator Ben Bruce

(Punch)

Ben Bruce Senator advises Buhari on 2017
MAIN Festival 2016 Ben Murray-Bruce, Prince Adesegun Oniru, others attend Day 3
Ben Murray Bruce Senator’s committee advocates for ban on importation of used cars
Recession Ben Bruce advises President Buhari to take these easy steps immediately
Buhari ‘I’ll fight President in 2019,’ Ben Murray-Bruce says

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration can’t fight corruption if it doesn’t increase the minimum wage.

Murray-Bruce also said that Nigerians are not corrupt but rather they are victims of a corrupt system

“It is not Nigerians that are corrupt. It is their system that is corrupt. If you don't change that system, you can't ever end corruption,” the Senator said via Twitter.

 

“When the actual cost of living is somewhere around ₦60k per month and minimum wage is ₦18k there is no way you can fight corruption!” he added.

 

Senator Murray-Bruce, who represents the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, has said that Nigerian governments need to appoint Minister of Common Sense to ensure that sensible policies are created for the good of the people.

Image
  • Outgoing Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Mr Aloy Uchenwa (R) handing over to his Successor, Rev Ifeanyi Amaliri in Enugu 
  • From left: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State; Emir of Akko, Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku and Gov Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State during the turbaning ceremony of Gov Abubakar as Sarkin Yakin Akko at Akko–Kumo LGA, Gombe State  
  • Emir of Akko, Kumo LGA, Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku with Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State during the turbaning ceremony of Gov Abubakar as Sarkin Yakin Akko at Akko–Kumo LGA, Gombe State 
  • From Left: FRSC Chief Route Commander, Ijebu-Ode Unit Command; Mrs Bola-Idowu Babasanya; FRSC Unit Commander, Ijebu-Ode, Austin Ekele; Member National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Mr Femi Adetona; Chairman, Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Mr Gbolade Oduwole; Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Ijebu-Ode; Mr Akin Olaposi, Oru of Imoru Kingdom, Oba Nurudeen Adeposi; Head of Operations, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ijebu-Ode Command Mr Lanre Balogun; Police Area Commander, Ijebu-Ode, Funso Olarinoye; and FRSC Head of Operations, Ogun, Mr Davies Ogiamien during the 2016 FRSC 'Ember Months Road safety campaign in Ijebu-Ode 
  • National President, National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association , Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (R), presenting some food items on behalf of the Association to Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, Abuja Children Home, Karo, Dr Jerry Umole, as part of the activities to mark the association’s end of the year in Abuja  
  • National President, National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association , Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (M); Some members of the association; workers of the Abuja Children Home, Karo and the children, during the donation of food items to the by National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association as part of the activities to mark association’s end of the year in Abuja  
  • From right: Patron, Peoples Club, Galveston Texas USA, Prof. Innocent Aluka; National President, Peoples Club Nigeria International, Dr Joseph Ilonze, Traditional Ruler Of Iweka Obosi Community, Anambra State, His Majesty Igwe Chidubem Iweka; Patron, Princeton New Jersey USA, Chief Agwukwo Ofodu and Chief Charles Adimora, during a visit Igwe Iweka’s Palace for the 2016 AGM of the Club in Onitsha 
  • From left: Members, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Mr Timothy Golu, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Sani Sidi and Member of the Committee, Darlington Nwokocha during NEMA Retreat for Members of House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness in Jos 
  • Participants at the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria's Annual Conference in Omu-Aran, Irepodun, LGA, Kwara State  
  • From left: Chief Imam, Ansar-ud-deen Society, Offa branch, Alhaji Kamorudeen Apete; Missioner Ansar-ud-deen Society, Omu-Aran branch, Alhaji Issa Salahudeen and Chairman Ansar-ud-deen Youth, Omu-Aran branch, Alhaji Azeez Yakub at the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria's Annual Conference in Omu-Aran, Irepodun, LGA, Kwara State 
  • From left:Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (R) receiving a Christmas Card from the Senior Regional Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries, North Central Region 1, Pastor Felix Adedeji Peters and the Assembly Pastor, MFM Utako, Pastor David Bolaji during a Sunday Service at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, Utako, Abuja  
  • Gov Abdul'aziz Yari of Zamfara State; Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala; Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji and Commanding Officer of 1 Brigade Command, Sokoto, Brig.-Gen. Ginikanwa Nwosu with suspected bandits who surrendered in Gidan-Jaja Village in Zurmi LGA, 
  • Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (R) welcoming Children to a Christmass Party for Children in Ibadan 
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church Choir with their priests during a Christmas Carol at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Abuja  
  • Parish Priest, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Rev Fr. Rowland Nwakpuda (M) with the Assistant Parish Priests during a Christmas Carol at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Abuja 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport FG to shutdown airport for 6 weeks...bullet
3 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet

Local

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar The recession has exposed FG’s weakness – Ex-VP says
Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan I am under pressure to contest for presidency in 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President shuns South-East security summit
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Digital Switch Over in Abuja
Buhari President launches DSO in Abuja, residents to enjoy 30 free channels