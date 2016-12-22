Ben Bruce :  ‘Buhari can’t fight corruption with N18,000 minimum wage,’ Senator says

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration can’t fight corruption if it doesn’t increase the minimum wage.

Murray-Bruce also said that Nigerians are not corrupt but rather they are victims of a corrupt system

“It is not Nigerians that are corrupt. It is their system that is corrupt. If you don't change that system, you can't ever end corruption,” the Senator said via Twitter.

“When the actual cost of living is somewhere around ₦60k per month and minimum wage is ₦18k there is no way you can fight corruption!” he added.

Senator Murray-Bruce, who represents the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, has said that Nigerian governments need to appoint Minister of Common Sense to ensure that sensible policies are created for the good of the people.