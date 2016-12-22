Ben Bruce :  ‘Buhari can’t fight corruption with N18,000 minimum wage,’ Senator says

Murray-Bruce also said that Nigerians are not corrupt but rather they are victims of a corrupt system
Murray-Bruce also said that Nigerians are not corrupt but rather they are victims of a corrupt system
“It is not Nigerians that are corrupt. It is their system that is corrupt. If you don't change that system, you can't ever end corruption,” the Senator said via Twitter.
“When the actual cost of living is somewhere around ₦60k per month and minimum wage is ₦18k there is no way you can fight corruption!” he added.
Senator Murray-Bruce, who represents the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, has said that Nigerian governments need to appoint Minister of Common Sense to ensure that sensible policies are created for the good of the people.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.