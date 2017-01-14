Boko Haram Army kills 10 terrorists in reprisal attack

The Military says it has successfully repelled attack by the Boko Haram terrorists at Kangarwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the operation was carried out on Friday.

He said “the futile attack, launched by the terrorists group from the shores of the Lake Chad in the evening, lasted till midnight.

“The resilient troops repelled the incursion and in the process killed 10 insurgents and wounded several others.”

Usman said the troops recovered one Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) gun with 67 rounds of ammunition, one AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds of ammunition, two AK-Rifle top covers and three Dane guns with one cartridge.

“Others include, one rocket propelled grenade tube with three bombs, one rocket propelled grenade charger and smoke grenade, one hand held (HH) Motorola radio and antenna, one copy of Holy Qur’an and Boko Haram terrorists’ flag.

“”Unfortunately, three soldiers died in the course of the encounter, while 27 others sustained injuries.

“”The bodies of the gallant soldiers and those injured have since been evacuated,” he said.

“He said the troops have continued to trail those terrorists that escaped with gundhot wounds and intensified vigilance and high level of alertness in the area."

According to Usman, the operation was carried out with the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance planes.

