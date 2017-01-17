Boko Haram Army offers N500K reward for information on suicide bombers

A bounty of N500,000 has been placed on the heads of Boko Haram suicide bombers as the Nigerian army seek info on their hideout.

The Nigerian Army has offered N500,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of suicide bombers or discovery of transit house of bombers or factory for making bomb.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the cash reward for information followed the spate of suicide bombings in the North East, particularly in Maiduguri and Madagali which was “assuming a disturbing proportion”.

Consequently, the Nigerian Army is offering a reward of the sum of N500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.

“The offer by the Nigerian Army is to further encourage law abiding citizens to actively join the war against terrorists and our collective security,” he said.

Usman said anyone with information could reach the following officers: “Theatre Commander, Operations LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri- 09064823221 and General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri- 09078599985”.

The others are: Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri-08022375305, Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi-08065504576 and Commander, 26 Brigade, Gwoza-+234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp).

Also, they could reach Director, Army Public Relations, Abuja-07080217992 and Commander, 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri-09021668444.

Usman reassured that all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon with despatch.

While we appreciate the cooperation of the members of the general public so far, there is the need to be more vigilant and security conscious to save lives and apprehend Boko Haram terrorists and their sponsors.

“Once again, we call on all law abiding citizens to provide useful information to security agencies towards a quicker apprehension of remnants of terrorists still bent on unleashing mayhem on Nigerians,” he said. 

  • Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.   
