Amina Mohammed Ex-minister to be sworn in as Deputy UN Secretary General today

Former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed will be sworn in as Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) today, February 28.

This was revealed by Special Adviser to the Minister of Environment, Esther Agbarakwe.

FLASH: Nigeria's @AminaJMohammed to be sworn in as Deputy UN Secretary General today #38thFloor

Mohammed officially left President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet on February 22, after a valedictory session held in her honour by the Federal Executive Council.

The session was presided over by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, and became emotional when Mohammed and Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibril, started weeping.

Mohammed’s colleagues described her as a role model and a source of pride to Nigeria while Osinbajo praised her for her contributions to the Buhari administration.

She has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary General of the UN and is expected to resume at the UN headquarters in March.

Mrs Mohammed was appointed minister by President Buhari in November 2015.