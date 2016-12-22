Ambode :  Lagos to construct 5 Elderly Care Centres - Governor says

Gov. Aknwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday said that the sum of N2.698 billion had been earmarked in the 2017 budget for the construction of five Elderly Care Centres across the state.

Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the disclosure at the 2016 Pensioners Day Celebration in Lagos with the theme ‘Take a Stand Against Ageism’.

He said the move was to ensure that pensioners from the state recreate from time to time.

According to him, it is a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the retirees from the Lagos State Public Service.

The governor said it was also to appreciate them for their contributions to the development of the state and the nation while in active service.

According to him, the Elderly Care Centres will be constructed in Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe, Alimosho and Lagos Island.

He said it was to reassure them that their relevance in the society did not end on the day of their retirement from public service.

”This administration has shown genuine commitment to the workers’ welfare, including retirees, right from the inception through regular and prompt payment of retirees’ benefits, especially those that have accrued over the years.

”We had earlier paid a total of N21.929 billion accrued pension rights to 5,027 retirees, while another N1.5 billion intervention fund was approved for the payment of the outstanding gratuities and accrued pensions to Local Government retirees and the balance of 142% pension arrears.

”This is just to ensure that pensioners from the state public service enjoy all comforts of life after giving their best to serve their fatherland," he added.

Ambode lamented that there was a wide discrimination and prejudicial attitude towards older people, old age and ageing process in the society.

He urged people to desist from the habit and give due respect to those that laid the foundation for the economic growth of the state.

In his address, Dr Akintola Benson-Oke, Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, said the celebration of Senior Citizens/ Pensioners was in recognition of their various contributions to the socio-economic development of the state while in service.

Benson-Oke said the celebration was also a further confirmation of the sincerity of the present administration to run an all inclusive government where everyone would benefit from the allocation of state resources.

He urged the senior citizens to continue to support the state government with useful suggestions and ideas that could help to move the state forward.

Mr Mojeed Ibrahim, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Lagos State Chapter, said the celebration provided an avenue for retirees to come together and share ideas on how to make life more bearable for themselves.

Ibrahim commended the state government for prompt payment of pensions and gratuities to its retirees in spite of the current economic recession in the country.

”We are appreciative of your leadership gesture and we are ready to offer useful advice that can help government to achieve its goals,’’ he said.

He appealed to the state government to address problems confronting the pensioners, including payment of the remaining gratuities of all affected pensioners, especially local government, primary school teachers and parastatals.

Ibrahim called for the provision of a befitting secretariat for the pensioners.