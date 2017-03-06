Ambode How we’re developing Lagos roads – Governor

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State says a lot of inner city roads are being upgraded in various parts of the Lagos metropolis, to open up new areas and give motorists a better experience.

He spoke while answering questions at a media chat in Ikeja.

Ambode also said that the state government was taking the initiative to refurbish Federal roads and street lights in Lagos State, without necessarily asking for reimbursement from the Federal Government.

“Some of these roads pose problems to the people of Lagos and they do not make us to be globally competitive. So it is in our interest that the roads are upgraded,’’ he said.

The governor explained that his administration was also working on inner roads to link the ongoing flyover project at Abule-Egba.

He disclosed that a new road was being built to link the Meiran/AIT Road to the Lagos State University (LASU) and the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

ALSO READ: LASG to introduce coding skills in Ministry of Education

The governor said that the road was also being extended to enable motorists to link Sango-Ota without necessarily going on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

He said that the state government was also making plans to upgrade a major road leading to the airport.