Aisha Buhari First Lady reportedly got £49K for trips to London in 2016

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has reportedly gotten a total of £49,000 from Nigerian High Commission in UK.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, the Nigerian High Commission spends a minimum of £7,000 for hospitality on each of the first lady’s trips to the United Kingdom.

The report further revealed that the wife of the president Mrs. Buhari visited the UK at least seven times in 2016.

It was also reported that the fund spent on Aisha Buhari and her entourage was backed with a document dated July 28, 2016, and signed by Minister Counselor/Head of Chancery, Ibrahim Sule.

According to SaharaReporters, the letter reads: “The Mission was also informed that Her Excellency and members of her entourage would be staying at the vacant house/official residence of High Commissioner. In this regard, given the above scenario, there is the need for the Mission to provide hospitality to the First Lady and members of her entourage.

"To this end, I wish to kindly recommend to His Excellency to consider and approve the sum of £7,000 to carry out the hospitality expenditure for the wife of the President, members of her family and entourage,” the letter reportedly stated.

It was also reported that the request was approved the same day.

The presidency is yet to report to the wild allegation about corruption and fraud in the Nigerian High Commission.